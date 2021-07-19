Schließen

Comparative Biology of Centrosomal Structures in Eukaryotes

  • The centrosome is not only the largest and most sophisticated protein complex within a eukaryotic cell, in the light of evolution, it is also one of its most ancient organelles. This special issue of "Cells" features representatives of three main, structurally divergent centrosome types, i.e., centriole-containing centrosomes, yeast spindle pole bodies (SPBs), and amoebozoan nucleus-associated bodies (NABs). Here, I discuss their evolution and their key-functions in microtubule organization, mitosis, and cytokinesis. Furthermore, I provide a brief history of centrosome research and highlight recently emerged topics, such as the role of centrioles in ciliogenesis, the relationship of centrosomes and centriolar satellites, the integration of centrosomal structures into the nuclear envelope and the involvement of centrosomal components in non-centrosomal microtubule organization.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ralph GräfORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/cells7110202
ISSN:2073-4409
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30413081
Title of parent work (English):Cells
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/08
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/07/19
Tag:NAB; SPB; basal body; centriole; centrosome; cilium; microtubules; nucleus-associated body; spindle pole body
Volume:7
Issue:11
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [GR1642/9-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1063

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo