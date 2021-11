Deep learning for computer vision in the art domain

In recent years, computer vision algorithms based on machine learning have seen rapid development. In the past, research mostly focused on solving computer vision problems such as image classification or object detection on images displaying natural scenes. Nowadays other fields such as the field of cultural heritage, where an abundance of data is available, also get into the focus of research. In the line of current research endeavours, we collaborated with the Getty Research Institute which provided us with a challenging dataset, containing images of paintings and drawings. In this technical report, we present the results of the seminar ``Deep Learning for Computer Vision''. In this seminar, students of the Hasso Plattner Institute evaluated state-of-the-art approaches for image classification, object detection and image recognition on the dataset of the Getty Research Institute. The main challenge when applying modern computer vision methods to the available data is the availability of annotated training data, as the dataset

In recent years, computer vision algorithms based on machine learning have seen rapid development. In the past, research mostly focused on solving computer vision problems such as image classification or object detection on images displaying natural scenes. Nowadays other fields such as the field of cultural heritage, where an abundance of data is available, also get into the focus of research. In the line of current research endeavours, we collaborated with the Getty Research Institute which provided us with a challenging dataset, containing images of paintings and drawings. In this technical report, we present the results of the seminar ``Deep Learning for Computer Vision''. In this seminar, students of the Hasso Plattner Institute evaluated state-of-the-art approaches for image classification, object detection and image recognition on the dataset of the Getty Research Institute. The main challenge when applying modern computer vision methods to the available data is the availability of annotated training data, as the dataset provided by the Getty Research Institute does not contain a sufficient amount of annotated samples for the training of deep neural networks. However, throughout the report we show that it is possible to achieve satisfying to very good results, when using further publicly available datasets, such as the WikiArt dataset, for the training of machine learning models.

