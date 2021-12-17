Interval probabilistic timed graph transformation systems
- The formal modeling and analysis is of crucial importance for software development processes following the model based approach. We present the formalism of Interval Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (IPTGTSs) as a high-level modeling language. This language supports structure dynamics (based on graph transformation), timed behavior (based on clocks, guards, resets, and invariants as in Timed Automata (TA)), and interval probabilistic behavior (based on Discrete Interval Probability Distributions). That is, for the probabilistic behavior, the modeler using IPTGTSs does not need to provide precise probabilities, which are often impossible to obtain, but rather provides a probability range instead from which a precise probability is chosen nondeterministically. In fact, this feature on capturing probabilistic behavior distinguishes IPTGTSs from Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (PTGTSs) presented earlier. Following earlier work on Interval Probabilistic Timed Automata (IPTA) and PTGTSs, we also provide anThe formal modeling and analysis is of crucial importance for software development processes following the model based approach. We present the formalism of Interval Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (IPTGTSs) as a high-level modeling language. This language supports structure dynamics (based on graph transformation), timed behavior (based on clocks, guards, resets, and invariants as in Timed Automata (TA)), and interval probabilistic behavior (based on Discrete Interval Probability Distributions). That is, for the probabilistic behavior, the modeler using IPTGTSs does not need to provide precise probabilities, which are often impossible to obtain, but rather provides a probability range instead from which a precise probability is chosen nondeterministically. In fact, this feature on capturing probabilistic behavior distinguishes IPTGTSs from Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (PTGTSs) presented earlier. Following earlier work on Interval Probabilistic Timed Automata (IPTA) and PTGTSs, we also provide an analysis tool chain for IPTGTSs based on inter-formalism transformations. In particular, we provide in our tool AutoGraph a translation of IPTGTSs to IPTA and rely on a mapping of IPTA to Probabilistic Timed Automata (PTA) to allow for the usage of the Prism model checker. The tool Prism can then be used to analyze the resulting PTA w.r.t. probabilistic real-time queries asking for worst-case and best-case probabilities to reach a certain set of target states in a given amount of time.…
- Die formale Modellierung und Analyse ist für Softwareentwicklungsprozesse nach dem modellbasierten Ansatz von entscheidender Bedeutung. Wir präsentieren den Formalismus von Interval Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (IPTGTS) als Modellierungssprache auf hoher abstrakter Ebene. Diese Sprache unterstützt Strukturdynamik (basierend auf Graphtransformation), zeitgesteuertes Verhalten (basierend auf Clocks, Guards, Resets und Invarianten wie in Timed Automata (TA)) und intervallwahrscheinliches Verhalten (basierend auf diskreten Intervallwahrscheinlichkeitsverteilungen). Das heißt, für das probabilistische Verhalten muss der Modellierer, der IPTGTS verwendet, keine genauen Wahrscheinlichkeiten bereitstellen, die oft nicht zu bestimmen sind, sondern stattdessen einen Wahrscheinlichkeitsbereich bereitstellen, aus dem eine genaue Wahrscheinlichkeit nichtdeterministisch ausgewählt wird. Tatsächlich unterscheidet diese Funktion zur Erfassung des probabilistischen Verhaltens IPTGTS von den zuvor vorgestellten PTGTS (ProbabilisticDie formale Modellierung und Analyse ist für Softwareentwicklungsprozesse nach dem modellbasierten Ansatz von entscheidender Bedeutung. Wir präsentieren den Formalismus von Interval Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (IPTGTS) als Modellierungssprache auf hoher abstrakter Ebene. Diese Sprache unterstützt Strukturdynamik (basierend auf Graphtransformation), zeitgesteuertes Verhalten (basierend auf Clocks, Guards, Resets und Invarianten wie in Timed Automata (TA)) und intervallwahrscheinliches Verhalten (basierend auf diskreten Intervallwahrscheinlichkeitsverteilungen). Das heißt, für das probabilistische Verhalten muss der Modellierer, der IPTGTS verwendet, keine genauen Wahrscheinlichkeiten bereitstellen, die oft nicht zu bestimmen sind, sondern stattdessen einen Wahrscheinlichkeitsbereich bereitstellen, aus dem eine genaue Wahrscheinlichkeit nichtdeterministisch ausgewählt wird. Tatsächlich unterscheidet diese Funktion zur Erfassung des probabilistischen Verhaltens IPTGTS von den zuvor vorgestellten PTGTS (Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems). Nach früheren Arbeiten zu Intervall Probabilistic Timed Automata (IPTA) und PTGTS bieten wir auch eine Analyse-Toolkette für IPTGTS, die auf Interformalismus-Transformationen basiert. Insbesondere bieten wir in unserem Tool AutoGraph eine Übersetzung von IPTGTSs in IPTA und stützen uns auf eine Zuordnung von IPTA zu probabilistischen zeitgesteuerten Automaten (PTA), um die Verwendung des Prism-Modellprüfers zu ermöglichen. Das Werkzeug Prism kann dann verwendet werden, um den resultierenden PTA bezüglich probabilistische Echtzeitabfragen (in denen nach Worst-Case- und Best-Case-Wahrscheinlichkeiten gefragt wird, um einen bestimmten Satz von Zielzuständen in einem bestimmten Zeitraum zu erreichen) zu analysieren.…
|Author details:
|Maria MaximovaORCiDGND, Sven SchneiderORCiDGND, Holger GieseORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-512895
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51289
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-502-6
|ISSN:
|1613-5652
|ISSN:
|2191-1665
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Technische Berichte des Hasso-Plattner-Instituts für Digital Engineering an der Universität Potsdam (134)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Publication type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|English
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/12/17
|Tag:
|Graphentransformationssysteme; Interval Timed Automata; Modellprüfung; Timed Automata; cyber-physikalische Systeme; interval probabilistische zeitgesteuerte Systeme; probabilistische zeitgesteuerte Systeme; qualitative Analyse; quantitative Analyse
cyber-physical systems; graph transformation systems; interval probabilistic timed systems; interval timed automata; model checking; probabilistic timed systems; qualitative analysis; quantitative analysis; timed automata
|Issue:
|134
|Number of pages:
|58
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ST 230
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar
|License (German):
|Urheberrechtsschutz