"Der Fall Collini" von Ferdinand von Schirach als Narration für politisch-rechtliches Lernen im Politikunterricht

In recent years, political didactics has increasingly engaged in the use of narrations for Civic Education in school. In addition to non-fictional texts, fiction also offers the opportunity to deal with political issues. As the fictional literature of Ferdinand von Schirach has successfully drawn society’s attention towards political and legal issues over the past few years, it might be a valuable contribution to Civic Education. Von Schirach’s texts take up critical issues, illuminate them from different perspectives and challenge people to form their opinions. For those reasons, von Schirach’s narrations, especially The Collini Case, have a high didactical potential to promote their political and legal learning. In this Master’s thesis, I will examine the question to what extent Ferdinand von Schirach’s novel The Collini Case encourages a critical awareness for such issues, as well as political and legal learning. In order to answer this research question, the learning opportunities and limits of the novel with regards to its subject matter and genre, as well as the competencies promoted by the novel, are identified and the interdisciplinary refences are elucidated. Von Schirach’s literature confronts students with different issues such as the tension between law and justice, the course of criminal court proceedings, the theoretical claims of the constitutional state and its weaknesses considering reality. In addition, reading the novel The Collini Case facilitates the four subject-related competencies of Civic Education, as well as multi-perspectivity and exemplary learning. Furthermore, the novel links historical, political-legal and moral-ethical aspects with one another, which enables interdisciplinary references to be made with the subjects of History, German and Ethics. Moreover, the novel also speaks to its readers on an emotional level and thus enables a holistic and sustainable transfer of knowledge. All in all, the analysis has shown that Ferdinand von Schirach’s The Collini Case is particularly suitable for teaching politics.

