High resolution decoding of the tobacco chloroplast translatome and its dynamics during light-intensity acclimation

Chloroplasts are the photosynthetic organelles in plant and algae cells that enable photoautotrophic growth. Due to their prokaryotic origin, modern-day chloroplast genomes harbor 100 to 200 genes. These genes encode for core components of the photosynthetic complexes and the chloroplast gene expression machinery, making most of them essential for the viability of the organism. The regulation of those genes is predominated by translational adjustments. The powerful technique of ribosome profiling was successfully used to generate highly resolved pictures of the translational landscape of Arabidopsis thaliana cytosol, identifying translation of upstream open reading frames and long non-coding transcripts. In addition, differences in plastidial translation and ribosomal pausing sites were addressed with this method. However, a highly resolved picture of the chloroplast translatome is missing. Here, with the use of chloroplast isolation and targeted ribosome affinity purification, I generated highly enriched ribosome profiling datasets of the chloroplasts translatome for Nicotiana tabacum in the dark and light. Chloroplast isolation was found unsuitable for the unbiased analysis of translation in the chloroplast but adequate to identify potential co-translational import. Affinity purification was performed for the small and large ribosomal subunit independently. The enriched datasets mirrored the results obtained from whole-cell ribosome profiling. Enhanced translational activity was detected for psbA in the light. An alternative translation initiation mechanism was not identified by selective enrichment of small ribosomal subunit footprints. In sum, this is the first study that used enrichment strategies to obtain high-depth ribosome profiling datasets of chloroplasts to study ribosome subunit distribution and chloroplast associated translation. Ever-changing light intensities are challenging the photosynthetic capacity of photosynthetic organism. Increased light intensities may lead to over-excitation of photosynthetic reaction centers resulting in damage of the photosystem core subunits. Additional to an expensive repair mechanism for the photosystem II core protein D1, photosynthetic organisms developed various features to reduce or prevent photodamage. In the long-term, photosynthetic complex contents are adjusted for the efficient use of experienced irradiation. However, the contribution of chloroplastic gene expression in the acclimation process remained largely unknown. Here, comparative transcriptome and ribosome profiling was performed for the early time points of high-light acclimation in Nicotiana tabacum chloroplasts in a genome-wide scale. The time- course data revealed stable transcript level and only minor changes in translational activity of specific chloroplast genes during high-light acclimation. Yet, psbA translation was increased by two-fold in the high light from shortly after the shift until the end of the experiment. A stress-inducing shift from low- to high light exhibited increased translation only of psbA. This study indicate that acclimation fails to start in the observed time frame and only short-term responses to reduce photoinhibition were observed.

