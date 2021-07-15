High resolution decoding of the tobacco chloroplast translatome and its dynamics during light-intensity acclimation
- Chloroplasts are the photosynthetic organelles in plant and algae cells that enable photoautotrophic growth. Due to their prokaryotic origin, modern-day chloroplast genomes harbor 100 to 200 genes. These genes encode for core components of the photosynthetic complexes and the chloroplast gene expression machinery, making most of them essential for the viability of the organism. The regulation of those genes is predominated by translational adjustments. The powerful technique of ribosome profiling was successfully used to generate highly resolved pictures of the translational landscape of Arabidopsis thaliana cytosol, identifying translation of upstream open reading frames and long non-coding transcripts. In addition, differences in plastidial translation and ribosomal pausing sites were addressed with this method. However, a highly resolved picture of the chloroplast translatome is missing. Here, with the use of chloroplast isolation and targeted ribosome affinity purification, I generated highly enriched ribosome profiling datasetsChloroplasts are the photosynthetic organelles in plant and algae cells that enable photoautotrophic growth. Due to their prokaryotic origin, modern-day chloroplast genomes harbor 100 to 200 genes. These genes encode for core components of the photosynthetic complexes and the chloroplast gene expression machinery, making most of them essential for the viability of the organism. The regulation of those genes is predominated by translational adjustments. The powerful technique of ribosome profiling was successfully used to generate highly resolved pictures of the translational landscape of Arabidopsis thaliana cytosol, identifying translation of upstream open reading frames and long non-coding transcripts. In addition, differences in plastidial translation and ribosomal pausing sites were addressed with this method. However, a highly resolved picture of the chloroplast translatome is missing. Here, with the use of chloroplast isolation and targeted ribosome affinity purification, I generated highly enriched ribosome profiling datasets of the chloroplasts translatome for Nicotiana tabacum in the dark and light. Chloroplast isolation was found unsuitable for the unbiased analysis of translation in the chloroplast but adequate to identify potential co-translational import. Affinity purification was performed for the small and large ribosomal subunit independently. The enriched datasets mirrored the results obtained from whole-cell ribosome profiling. Enhanced translational activity was detected for psbA in the light. An alternative translation initiation mechanism was not identified by selective enrichment of small ribosomal subunit footprints. In sum, this is the first study that used enrichment strategies to obtain high-depth ribosome profiling datasets of chloroplasts to study ribosome subunit distribution and chloroplast associated translation.
Ever-changing light intensities are challenging the photosynthetic capacity of photosynthetic organism. Increased light intensities may lead to over-excitation of photosynthetic reaction centers resulting in damage of the photosystem core subunits. Additional to an expensive repair mechanism for the photosystem II core protein D1, photosynthetic organisms developed various features to reduce or prevent photodamage. In the long-term, photosynthetic complex contents are adjusted for the efficient use of experienced irradiation. However, the contribution of chloroplastic gene expression in the acclimation process remained largely unknown. Here, comparative transcriptome and ribosome profiling was performed for the early time points of high-light acclimation in Nicotiana tabacum chloroplasts in a genome-wide scale. The time- course data revealed stable transcript level and only minor changes in translational activity of specific chloroplast genes during high-light acclimation. Yet, psbA translation was increased by two-fold in the high light from shortly after the shift until the end of the experiment. A stress-inducing shift from low- to high light exhibited increased translation only of psbA. This study indicate that acclimation fails to start in the observed time frame and only short-term responses to reduce photoinhibition were observed.…
- Chloroplasten sind die photosynthetischen Organellen in Pflanzen- und Algenzellen, die photoautotrophes Wachstum ermöglichen. Aufgrund ihrer prokaryotischen Herkunft besitzen moderne Chloroplasten ein Genom mit 100 bis 200 Gene. Diese kodieren für zentrale Komponenten der Photosynthesekomplexe und des Genexpressionsapparates, was sie für die Lebensfähigkeit des gesamten Organismus essenziell macht. Die leistungsstarke Methode Ribosome Profiling wurde bereits erfolgreich eingesetzt, um hochaufgelöste Bilder der zytosolischen Translationslandschaft von Arabidopsis thaliana zu erstellen, wobei Translation von der Hauptsequenz vorgelagerten, kodierenden Sequenzen und langen, nicht-kodierenden Transkripten identifiziert wurde. Ferner wurden mit dieser Technik Regulationen der Plastidentranslation und spezifische Regionen mit unterschiedlicher Elongationsgeschwindigkeit aufgedeckt. Es fehlen jedoch hochaufgelöste Datensätze des Chloroplasten-Translatoms. Chloroplastenisolation und Affinitätsaufreinigung chloroplastidiärer Ribosomen wurdeChloroplasten sind die photosynthetischen Organellen in Pflanzen- und Algenzellen, die photoautotrophes Wachstum ermöglichen. Aufgrund ihrer prokaryotischen Herkunft besitzen moderne Chloroplasten ein Genom mit 100 bis 200 Gene. Diese kodieren für zentrale Komponenten der Photosynthesekomplexe und des Genexpressionsapparates, was sie für die Lebensfähigkeit des gesamten Organismus essenziell macht. Die leistungsstarke Methode Ribosome Profiling wurde bereits erfolgreich eingesetzt, um hochaufgelöste Bilder der zytosolischen Translationslandschaft von Arabidopsis thaliana zu erstellen, wobei Translation von der Hauptsequenz vorgelagerten, kodierenden Sequenzen und langen, nicht-kodierenden Transkripten identifiziert wurde. Ferner wurden mit dieser Technik Regulationen der Plastidentranslation und spezifische Regionen mit unterschiedlicher Elongationsgeschwindigkeit aufgedeckt. Es fehlen jedoch hochaufgelöste Datensätze des Chloroplasten-Translatoms. Chloroplastenisolation und Affinitätsaufreinigung chloroplastidiärer Ribosomen wurde verwendet, um hochangereicherte Ribosome Profiling-Datensätze des Chloroplastentranslatoms für Nicotiana tabacum im Dunkeln und unter Licht zu erzeugen. Wenngleich sich die Chloroplastenisolation als
ungeeignet für eine unverfälschte Analyse der Translation im Chloroplast erwies, ermöglichte sie die Identifizierung von potentiellem co-translationalen Proteinimport. Die entsprechenden
Datensätze spiegelten die Ergebnisse des zellulären Ribosome Profilings wider. Für psbA wurde im Licht erhöhte Translationsaktivität festgestellt. Alternative Initiationsmechanismen
konnten durch spezifische Anreicherung der kleinen ribosomalen Untereinheit nicht verifiziert werden. Zusammenfassend, dies ist die erste Studie, die mittels Anreicherungsstrategien hochaufgelöste Ribosome Profiling-Datensätze zur Analyse von Ribosomuntereinheitsverteilungen und Chloroplast-assoziierter Translation nutzte.
Ständig wechselnde Lichtintensitäten stellen die Photosynthesekapazität von photosynthetischen Organismen auf die Probe. Erhöhte Lichtintensitäten können zu einer Überreizung der
photosynthetischen Reaktionszentren führen, was Beschädigungen von zentralen Komplexeinheiten der Photosysteme verursacht. Neben einem aufwändigen Reparaturmechanismus für das Photosystem II-Protein D1 entwickelte der photosynthetische Organismus verschiedene Mechanismen
um lichtinduzierte Schäden zu reduzieren oder zu verhindern. Langfristig kommt es zu einer Anreicherung spezifischer Photosynthesekomplexen um eine effiziente Ausnutzung der erhöhten Strahlung zu gewährleisten. Der Beitrag der chloroplastidiäeren Genexpressionsregulation zum Akklimatisierungsprozess ist jedoch weitgehend unbekannt. Hier wurde ein vergleichendes Transkript- und Ribosomen Profiling für die frühen Zeitpunkte der Akklimatisierung
unter Starklicht in Tabakchloroplasten in einem genomweiten Maßstab durchgeführt. Die Zeitverlaufsdaten zeigten ein unverändertes Transkriptniveau und nur geringe Änderungen der translationalen Aktivität von chloroplastidiären Genen im Hochlicht im Vergleich zu
Kontrollproben. Die psbA-Translation war jedoch unter Hochlicht schon kurz nach Beginn bis zum Ende des Experiments um etwa das Zweifache erhöht. Der stressinduzierende Wechsel von Schwach- zu Hochlicht bewirkte ebenfalls eine auf psbA-beschränkt, erhöhte Translation.
Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass die Akklimatisierung im beobachteten Zeitrahmen nicht begonnen hatte und nur kurzfristige Reaktionen zur Verringerung der Photoinhibition wirksam gewesen sein konnten.…