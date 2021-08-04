Analysis of the effects of age-related changes of metabolic flux on brown adipocyte formation and function

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is responsible for non-shivering thermogenesis, thereby allowing mammals to maintain a constant body temperature in a cold environment. Thermogenic capacity of this tissue is due to a high mitochondrial density and expression of uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1), a unique brown adipocyte marker which dissipates the mitochondrial proton gradient to produce heat instead of ATP. BAT is actively involved in whole-body metabolic homeostasis and during aging there is a loss of classical brown adipose tissue with concomitantly reduced browning capacity of white adipose tissue. Therefore, an age-dependent decrease of BAT-related energy expenditure capacity may exacerbate the development of metabolic diseases, including obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus. Given that direct effects of age-related changes of BAT-metabolic flux have yet to be unraveled, the aim of the current thesis is to investigate potential metabolic mechanisms involved in BAT-dysfunction during aging and to identify suitable metabolic candidates as

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is responsible for non-shivering thermogenesis, thereby allowing mammals to maintain a constant body temperature in a cold environment. Thermogenic capacity of this tissue is due to a high mitochondrial density and expression of uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1), a unique brown adipocyte marker which dissipates the mitochondrial proton gradient to produce heat instead of ATP. BAT is actively involved in whole-body metabolic homeostasis and during aging there is a loss of classical brown adipose tissue with concomitantly reduced browning capacity of white adipose tissue. Therefore, an age-dependent decrease of BAT-related energy expenditure capacity may exacerbate the development of metabolic diseases, including obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus. Given that direct effects of age-related changes of BAT-metabolic flux have yet to be unraveled, the aim of the current thesis is to investigate potential metabolic mechanisms involved in BAT-dysfunction during aging and to identify suitable metabolic candidates as functional biomarkers of BAT-aging. To this aim, integration of transcriptomic, metabolomic and proteomic data analyses of BAT from young and aged mice was performed, and a group of candidates with age-related changes was revealed. Metabolomic analysis showed age-dependent alterations of metabolic intermediates involved in energy, nucleotide and vitamin metabolism, with major alterations regarding the purine nucleotide pool. These data suggest a potential role of nucleotide intermediates in age-related BAT defects. In addition, the screening of transcriptomic and proteomic data sets from BAT of young and aged mice allowed identification of a 60-kDa lysophospholipase, also known as L-asparaginase (Aspg), whose expression declines during BAT-aging. Involvement of Aspg in brown adipocyte thermogenic function was subsequently analyzed at the molecular level using in vitro approaches and animal models. The findings revealed sensitivity of Aspg expression to β3-adrenergic activation via different metabolic cues, including cold exposure and treatment with β3-adrenergic agonist CL. To further examine ASPG function in BAT, an over-expression model of Aspg in a brown adipocyte cell line was established and showed that these cells were metabolically more active compared to controls, revealing increased expression of the main brown-adipocyte specific marker UCP1, as well as higher lipolysis rates. An in vitro loss-of-function model of Aspg was also functionally analyzed, revealing reduced brown adipogenic characteristics and an impaired lipolysis, thus confirming physiological relevance of Aspg in brown adipocyte function. Characterization of a transgenic mouse model with whole-body inactivation of the Aspg gene (Aspg-KO) allowed investigation of the role of ASPG under in vivo conditions, indicating a mild obesogenic phenotype, hypertrophic white adipocytes, impairment of the early thermogenic response upon cold-stimulation and dysfunctional insulin sensitivity. Taken together, these data show that ASPG may represent a new functional biomarker of BAT-aging that regulates thermogenesis and therefore a potential target for the treatment of age-related metabolic disease.

