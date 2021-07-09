Schließen

No evidence for strategic nature of age-related slowing in sentence processing

  Older adults demonstrate a slower speed of linguistic processing, including sentence processing. In nonlinguistic cognitive domains such as memory, research suggests that age-related slowing of processing speed may be a strategy adopted in order to avoid potential error and/or to spare "cognitive resources." So far, very few studies have tested whether older adults' slower processing speed in the linguistic domain has a strategic nature as well. To fill this gap, we tested whether older adults can maintain language processing accuracy when a faster processing speed is enforced externally. Specifically, we compared sentence comprehension accuracy in younger and older adults when sentences were presented at the participant's median self-paced reading speed versus twice as fast. We hypothesized that an external speed increase will cause a smaller accuracy decline in older than younger adults because older adults tend to adopt self-paced processing speeds "further away" from their performance limits. The hypothesis was not confirmed: The decline in accuracy due to faster presentation did not differ by age group. Thus, we found no evidence for strategic nature of age-related slowing of sentence processing. On the basis of our experimental design, we suggest that the age-related slowing of sentence processing is caused not only by motor slowdown, but also by a slowdown in cognitive processing

Metadaten
Author details:Svetlana MalyutinaORCiD, Anna K. LaurinavichyuteORCiD, Maria Terekhina, Yevgeniy Lapin
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1037/pag0000302
ISSN:0882-7974
ISSN:1939-1498
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30421953
Title of parent work (English):Psychology and aging
Publisher:American Psychological Association
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/07/09
Tag:aging; language and aging; processing speed; processing strategies; sentence comprehension
Volume:33
Issue:7
Page number:15
First page:1045
Last Page:1059
Funding institution:Center for Language and Brain, National Research University Higher School of Economics, Russian Federation Government Grant [ag. 14.641.31.0004]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert

