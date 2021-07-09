No evidence for strategic nature of age-related slowing in sentence processing
- Older adults demonstrate a slower speed of linguistic processing, including sentence processing. In nonlinguistic cognitive domains such as memory, research suggests that age-related slowing of processing speed may be a strategy adopted in order to avoid potential error and/or to spare “cognitive resources.” So far, very few studies have tested whether older adults’ slower processing speed in the linguistic domain has a strategic nature as well. To fill this gap, we tested whether older adults can maintain language processing accuracy when a faster processing speed is enforced externally. Specifically, we compared sentence comprehension accuracy in younger and older adults when sentences were presented at the participant’s median self-paced reading speed versus twice as fast. We hypothesized that an external speed increase will cause a smaller accuracy decline in older than younger adults because older adults tend to adopt self-paced processing speeds “further away” from their performance limits. The hypothesis was not confirmed: TheOlder adults demonstrate a slower speed of linguistic processing, including sentence processing. In nonlinguistic cognitive domains such as memory, research suggests that age-related slowing of processing speed may be a strategy adopted in order to avoid potential error and/or to spare “cognitive resources.” So far, very few studies have tested whether older adults’ slower processing speed in the linguistic domain has a strategic nature as well. To fill this gap, we tested whether older adults can maintain language processing accuracy when a faster processing speed is enforced externally. Specifically, we compared sentence comprehension accuracy in younger and older adults when sentences were presented at the participant’s median self-paced reading speed versus twice as fast. We hypothesized that an external speed increase will cause a smaller accuracy decline in older than younger adults because older adults tend to adopt self-paced processing speeds “further away” from their performance limits. The hypothesis was not confirmed: The decline in accuracy due to faster presentation did not differ by age group. Thus, we found no evidence for strategic nature of age-related slowing of sentence processing. On the basis of our experimental design, we suggest that the age-related slowing of sentence processing is caused not only by motor slowdown, but also by a slowdown in cognitive processing…
|Author details:
|Svetlana MalyutinaORCiD, Anna K. LaurinavichyuteORCiD, Maria Terekhina, Yevgeniy Lapin
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1037/pag0000302
|ISSN:
|0882-7974
|ISSN:
|1939-1498
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30421953
|Title of parent work (English):
|Psychology and aging
|Publisher:
|American Psychological Association
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/07/09
|Tag:
|aging; language and aging; processing speed; processing strategies; sentence comprehension
|Volume:
|33
|Issue:
|7
|Page number:
|15
|First page:
|1045
|Last Page:
|1059
|Funding institution:
|Center for Language and Brain, National Research University Higher School of Economics, Russian Federation Government Grant [ag. 14.641.31.0004]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Peer review:
|Referiert