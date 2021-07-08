Schließen

CD40 enhances sphingolipids in orbital fibroblasts

  METHODS. OFs and T cells were derived from GO patients and healthy control (Ctl) persons. S1P abundance in orbital tissues was evaluated by immunofluorescence. OFs were stimulated with CD40 ligand and S1P levels were determined by ELISA. Further, activities of acid sphingomyelinase (ASM), acid ceramidase, and sphingosine kinase were measured by ultraperformance liquid chromatography. Sphingosine and ceramide contents were analyzed by mass spectrometry. Finally, the role for S1P in T-cell attraction was investigated by T-cell migration assays. RESULTS. GO orbital tissue showed elevated amounts of S1P as compared to control samples. Stimulation of CD40 induced S1P expression in GO-derived OFs, while Ctl-OFs remained unaffected. A significant increase of ASM and sphingosine kinase activities, as well as lipid formation, was observed in GO-derived OFs. Migration assay of T cells in the presence of SphK inhibitor revealed that S1P released by GO-OFs attracted T cells for migration. CONCLUSIONS. The results demonstrated that CD40 ligand stimulates GO fibroblast to produce S1P, which is a driving force for T-cell migration. The results support the use of S1P receptor signaling modulators in GO management.

Metadaten
Author details:Svenja PlöhnGND, Bärbel EdelmannGND, Lukasz JaptokGND, Xingxuan He, Matthias HoseGND, Wiebke HansenGND, Edward H. Schuchman, Anja Eckstein, Utta Berchner-PfannschmidtGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1167/iovs.18-25466
ISSN:0146-0404
ISSN:1552-5783
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30452592
Title of parent work (English):Investigative ophthalmology & visual science
Subtitle (English):potential role of sphingosine-1-phosphate in inflammatory T-Cell migration in graves' orbitopathy
Publisher:Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology
Place of publishing:Rockville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/07/08
Tag:inflammation
Volume:59
Issue:13
Page number:7
First page:5391
Last Page:5397
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [DFG GRK 2098]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1099

