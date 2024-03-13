Schließen

Fault zone architecture of a large plate-bounding strike-slip fault

  • New Zealand's Alpine Fault is a large, platebounding strike-slip fault, which ruptures in large (M-w > 8) earthquakes. We conducted field and laboratory analyses of fault rocks to assess its fault zone architecture. Results reveal that the Alpine Fault Zone has a complex geometry, comprising an anastomosing network of multiple slip planes that have accommodated different amounts of displacement. This contrasts with the previous perception of the Alpine Fault Zone, which assumes a single principal slip zone accommodated all displacement. This interpretation is supported by results of drilling projects and geophysical investigations. Furthermore, observations presented here show that the young, largely unconsolidated sediments that constitute the footwall at shallow depths have a significant influence on fault gouge rheological properties and structure.

  zmnr1428.pdfeng
    (31714KB)

    SHA-512415e727870474a0ab347c9e9450146459e712e270f5b4a29617adad16967e05e08177ff1c3323904d3a38113b6ab389c534fc6d2266f507d0235a9d756dcb5e3

Author details:Bernhard SchuckORCiDGND, Anja Maria SchleicherORCiDGND, Christoph Janssen, Virginia G. ToyORCiD, Georg DresenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-512441
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51244
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):A case study from the Alpine Fault, New Zealand
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1428)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/22
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/13
Tag:Fluid Flow; Ion-Beam (FIB); central south island; frictional properties; hanging wall; internal structure; san andreas fault; strain localization; thickness-displacement relationships; weakening mechanisms
Issue:1
Number of pages:32
Source:Solid Earth, 11, 95–124, 2020 https://doi.org/10.5194/se-11-95-2020
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
