Chemistry and microbiology of the Critical Zone along a steep climate and vegetation gradient in the Chilean Coastal Cordillera

From north to south, denudation rates from cosmogenic nuclides are similar to 10 t km(-2) yr(-1) at the arid Pan de Aziicar site, similar to 20 t km(2) yr(-1) at the semi-arid site of Santa Gracia, -60 t km(-2) yr(-1) at the Mediterranean climate site of La Campana, and similar to 30 t km(-2) yr(-1) at the humid site of Nahuelbuta. A and B horizons increase in thickness and elemental depletion or enrichment increases from north (similar to 26 degrees S) to south (similar to 38 degrees S) in these horizons. Differences in the degree of chemical weathering, quantified by the chemical depletion fraction (CDF), are significant only between the arid and sparsely vegetated site and the other three sites. Differences in the CDF between the sites, and elemental depletion within the sites are sometimes smaller than the variations induced by the bedrock heterogeneity. Microbial abundances (bacteria and archaea) in saprolite substantially increase from the arid to the semi-arid sites. With this study, we provide a comprehensive dataset characterizing the Critical Zone geochemistry in the Chilean Coastal Cordillera. This dataset confirms climatic controls on weathering and denudation rates and provides prerequisites to quantify the role of biota in future studies.
|Ralf Andreas OeserGND, Nicole Stroncik, Lisa-Marie Moskwa, Nadine Bernhard, Mirjam Schaller, Rafaella Canessa, Liesbeth van den Brink, Moritz Köster, Emanuel Brucker, Svenja StockORCiD, Juan Pablo Fuentes, Roberto Godoy, Francisco Javier Matus, Romulo Oses Pedraza, Pablo Osses McIntyre, Leandro Paulino, Oscar SeguelORCiD, Maaike Y. Bader, Jens Boy, Michaela A. Dippold, Todd A. Ehlers, Peter KühnORCiDGND, Yakov KuzyakovORCiD, Peter Leinweber, Thomas ScholtenORCiD, Sandra Spielvogel, Marie SpohnORCiD, Kirstin Ubernickel, Katja Tielbörger, Dirk WagnerORCiDGND, Friedhelm von BlanckenburgORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.catena.2018.06.002
|0341-8162
|1872-6887
|Catena : an interdisciplinary journal of soil science, hydrology, geomorphology focusing on geoecology and landscape evolution
|Elsevier
|Amsterdam
|Article
|English
|2018
|2018
|2021/07/05
|Chile; Climate; Denudation; Microbial abundance; Weathering
|170
|21
|183
|203
|German Science Foundation DFG-SPP [1803]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access