Differential response to heat stress among evolutionary lineages of an aquatic invertebrate species complex

  Under global warming scenarios, rising temperatures can constitute heat stress to which species may respond differentially. Within a described species, knowledge on cryptic diversity is of further relevance, as different lineages/cryptic species may respond differentially to environmental change. The Brachionus calyciflorus species complex (Rotifera), which was recently described using integrative taxonomy, is an essential component of aquatic ecosystems. Here, we tested the hypothesis that these (formerly cryptic) species differ in their heat tolerance. We assigned 47 clones with nuclear ITS1 (nuITS1) and mitochondrial COI (mtCOI) markers to evolutionary lineages, now named B. calyciflorus sensu stricto (s.s.) and B. fernandoi. We selected 15 representative clones and assessed their heat tolerance as a bi-dimensional phenotypic trait affected by both the intensity and duration of heat stress. We found two distinct groups, with B. calyciflorus s.s. clones having higher heat tolerance than the novel species B. fernandoi. This apparent temperature specialization among former cryptic species underscores the necessity of a sound species delimitation and assignment, when organismal responses to environmental changes are investigated.

Metadaten
Author details:Sofia ParaskevopoulouORCiDGND, Ralph TiedemannORCiDGND, Guntram WeithoffORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1098/rsbl.2018.0498
ISSN:1744-9561
ISSN:1744-957X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30487258
Title of parent work (English):Biology letters
Publisher:Royal Society
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/28
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/07/05
Tag:Brachionus calyciflorus; critical thermal maximum; cryptic species; ecological speciation; heat tolerance; rotifers
Volume:14
Issue:11
Page number:5
Funding institution:University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

