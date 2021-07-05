Volterra operators in the edge-calculus

We study the Volterra property of a class of anisotropic pseudo-differential operators on R x B for a manifold B with edge Y and time-variable t. This exposition belongs to a program for studying parabolicity in such a situation. In the present consideration we establish non-smoothing elements in a subalgebra with anisotropic operator-valued symbols of Mellin type with holomorphic symbols in the complex Mellin covariable from the cone theory, where the covariable t of t extends to symbolswith respect to t to the lower complex v half-plane. The resulting space ofVolterra operators enlarges an approach of Buchholz (Parabolische Pseudodifferentialoperatoren mit operatorwertigen Symbolen. Ph. D. thesis, Universitat Potsdam, 1996) by necessary elements to a new operator algebra containing Volterra parametrices under an appropriate condition of anisotropic ellipticity. Our approach avoids some difficulty in choosing Volterra quantizations in the edge case by generalizing specific achievements from the isotropic edge-calculus, obtained by

We study the Volterra property of a class of anisotropic pseudo-differential operators on R x B for a manifold B with edge Y and time-variable t. This exposition belongs to a program for studying parabolicity in such a situation. In the present consideration we establish non-smoothing elements in a subalgebra with anisotropic operator-valued symbols of Mellin type with holomorphic symbols in the complex Mellin covariable from the cone theory, where the covariable t of t extends to symbolswith respect to t to the lower complex v half-plane. The resulting space ofVolterra operators enlarges an approach of Buchholz (Parabolische Pseudodifferentialoperatoren mit operatorwertigen Symbolen. Ph. D. thesis, Universitat Potsdam, 1996) by necessary elements to a new operator algebra containing Volterra parametrices under an appropriate condition of anisotropic ellipticity. Our approach avoids some difficulty in choosing Volterra quantizations in the edge case by generalizing specific achievements from the isotropic edge-calculus, obtained by Seiler (Pseudodifferential calculus on manifolds with non-compact edges, Ph. D. thesis, University of Potsdam, 1997), see also Gil et al. (in: Demuth et al (eds) Mathematical research, vol 100. Akademic Verlag, Berlin, pp 113-137, 1997; Osaka J Math 37: 221-260, 2000).

…