Pore space alterations and their impact on hydraulic and mechanical rock properties quantified by numerical simulations
Numerische Simulationen zum Einfluss von Porenraumveränderungen auf die Entwicklung hydraulischer und mechanischer Gesteinseigenschaften
- Geochemical processes such as mineral dissolution and precipitation alter the microstructure of rocks, and thereby affect their hydraulic and mechanical behaviour. Quantifying these property changes and considering them in reservoir simulations is essential for a sustainable utilisation of the geological subsurface. Due to the lack of alternatives, analytical methods and empirical relations are currently applied to estimate evolving hydraulic and mechanical rock properties associated with chemical reactions.~However, the predictive capabilities of analytical approaches remain limited, since they assume idealised microstructures, and thus are not able to reflect property evolution for dynamic processes. Hence, aim of the present thesis is to improve the prediction of permeability and stiffness changes resulting from pore space alterations of reservoir sandstones. A detailed representation of rock microstructure, including the morphology and connectivity of pores, is essential to accurately determine physical rock properties.~ForGeochemical processes such as mineral dissolution and precipitation alter the microstructure of rocks, and thereby affect their hydraulic and mechanical behaviour. Quantifying these property changes and considering them in reservoir simulations is essential for a sustainable utilisation of the geological subsurface. Due to the lack of alternatives, analytical methods and empirical relations are currently applied to estimate evolving hydraulic and mechanical rock properties associated with chemical reactions.~However, the predictive capabilities of analytical approaches remain limited, since they assume idealised microstructures, and thus are not able to reflect property evolution for dynamic processes. Hence, aim of the present thesis is to improve the prediction of permeability and stiffness changes resulting from pore space alterations of reservoir sandstones. A detailed representation of rock microstructure, including the morphology and connectivity of pores, is essential to accurately determine physical rock properties.~For that purpose, three-dimensional pore-scale models of typical reservoir sandstones, obtained from highly resolved micro-computed tomography (micro-CT), are used to numerically calculate permeability and stiffness. In order to adequately depict characteristic distributions of secondary minerals, the virtual samples are systematically altered and resulting trends among the geometric, hydraulic, and mechanical rock properties are quantified. It is demonstrated that the geochemical reaction regime controls the location of mineral precipitation within the pore space, and thereby crucially affects the permeability evolution. This emphasises the requirement of determining distinctive porosity-permeability relationships by means of digital pore-scale models. By contrast, a substantial impact of spatial alterations patterns on the stiffness evolution of reservoir sandstones are only observed in case of certain microstructures, such as highly porous granular rocks or sandstones comprising framework-supporting cementations. In order to construct synthetic granular samples a process-based approach is proposed including grain deposition and diagenetic cementation. It is demonstrated that the generated samples reliably represent the microstructural complexity of natural sandstones.~Thereby, general limitations of imaging techniques can be overcome and various realisations of granular rocks can be flexibly produced. These can be further altered by virtual experiments, offering a fast and cost-effective way to examine the impact of precipitation, dissolution or fracturing on various petrophysical correlations. The presented research work provides methodological principles to quantify trends in permeability and stiffness resulting from geochemical processes.~The calculated physical property relations are directly linked to pore-scale alterations, and thus have a higher accuracy than commonly applied analytical approaches. This will considerably improve the predictive capabilities of reservoir models, and is further relevant to assess and reduce potential risks, such as productivity or injectivity losses as well as reservoir compaction or fault reactivation. Hence, the~proposed method is of paramount importance for a wide range of natural and engineered subsurface applications, including geothermal energy systems, hydrocarbon reservoirs, CO2 and energy storage as well as hydrothermal deposit exploration.…
- Geochemische Lösungs- und Fällungsprozesse verändern die Struktur des Porenraums und können dadurch die hydraulischen und mechanischen Gesteinseigenschaften erheblich beeinflussen. Die Quantifizierung dieser Parameteränderung und ihre Berücksichtigung in Reservoirmodellen ist entscheidend für eine nachhaltige Nutzung des geologischen Untergrunds. Aufgrund fehlender Alternativen werden dafür bisher analytische Methoden genutzt. Da diese Ansätze eine idealisierte Mikrostruktur annehmen, können insbesondere Änderungen der Gesteinseigenschaften infolge von dynamischen Prozessen nicht zuverlässig abgebildet werden. Ziel der vorliegenden Doktorarbeit ist es deshalb, die Entwicklung von Gesteinspermeabilitäten und -steifigkeiten aufgrund von Porenraumveränderungen genauer vorherzusagen. Für die möglichst exakte Bestimmung physikalischer Gesteinsparameter ist eine detaillierte Darstellung der Mikrostruktur notwendig. Basierend auf mikro-computertomographischen Scans werden daher hochaufgelöste, dreidimensionale Modelle typischerGeochemische Lösungs- und Fällungsprozesse verändern die Struktur des Porenraums und können dadurch die hydraulischen und mechanischen Gesteinseigenschaften erheblich beeinflussen. Die Quantifizierung dieser Parameteränderung und ihre Berücksichtigung in Reservoirmodellen ist entscheidend für eine nachhaltige Nutzung des geologischen Untergrunds. Aufgrund fehlender Alternativen werden dafür bisher analytische Methoden genutzt. Da diese Ansätze eine idealisierte Mikrostruktur annehmen, können insbesondere Änderungen der Gesteinseigenschaften infolge von dynamischen Prozessen nicht zuverlässig abgebildet werden. Ziel der vorliegenden Doktorarbeit ist es deshalb, die Entwicklung von Gesteinspermeabilitäten und -steifigkeiten aufgrund von Porenraumveränderungen genauer vorherzusagen. Für die möglichst exakte Bestimmung physikalischer Gesteinsparameter ist eine detaillierte Darstellung der Mikrostruktur notwendig. Basierend auf mikro-computertomographischen Scans werden daher hochaufgelöste, dreidimensionale Modelle typischer Reservoirsandsteine erstellt und Gesteinspermeabilität und -steifigkeit numerisch berechnet. Um charakteristische Verteilungen von Sekundärmineralen abzubilden, wird der Porenraum dieser virtuellen Sandsteinproben systematisch verändert und die resultierenden Auswirkungen auf die granulometrischen, hydraulischen und elastischen Gesteinseigenschaften bestimmt. Die Ergebnisse zeigen deutlich, dass charakteristische Fällungsmuster unterschiedlicher geochemischer Reaktionsregime die Permeabilität erheblich beeinflussen. Folglich ist die Nutzung von porenskaligen Modellen zur Bestimmung der Porosität-Permeabilitätsbeziehungen unbedingt notwendig. Im Gegensatz dazu ist die Verteilung von Sekundärmineralen für die Gesteinssteifigkeit nur bei bestimmten Mikrostrukturen von Bedeutung, hierzu zählen hochporöse Sandsteine oder solche mit Korngerüst-stützenden Zementierungen. In der Arbeit wird außerdem ein Ansatz zur Konstruktion granularer Gesteine vorgestellt, welcher sowohl die Kornsedimentation als auch die diagenetische Verfestigung umfasst. Es wird gezeigt, dass die synthetischen Proben die mikrostrukturelle Komplexität natürlicher Reservoirsandsteine gut abbilden. Dadurch können generelle Limitationen von bildgebenden Verfahren überwunden und unterschiedlichste virtuelle Repräsentationen von granularen Gesteinen generiert werden. Die synthetischen Proben können zukünftig in virtuellen Experimenten verwendet werden, um die Auswirkungen von Lösungs- und Fällungsreaktionen auf verschiedene petrophysikalische Korrelationen zu untersuchen. Die vorgestellte Arbeit liefert methodische Grundlagen zur Quantifizierung von Permeabilitäts- und Steifigkeitsänderungen infolge geochemischer Prozesse. Die berechneten petrophysikalischen Beziehungen basieren direkt auf mikrostrukturellen Veränderungen des Porenraums. Daher bieten sie eine genauere Vorhersage der Gesteinseigenschaften als herkömmliche analytische Methoden, wodurch sich die Aussagekraft von Reservoirmodellen erheblich verbessert. Somit können Risiken, wie Produktivitäts- oder Injektivitätsverluste sowie Reservoirkompaktion oder Störungsreaktivierung, verringert werden. Die präsentierten Ergebnisse sind daher relevant für verschiedenste Bereiche der geologischen Untergrundnutzung wie CO2- oder Energiespeicherung, Geothermie, Kohlenwasserstoffgewinnung sowie die Erkundung hydrothermaler Lagerstätten.…
