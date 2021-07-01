Calibration of full-disk He i 10 830 angstrom filtergrams of the Chromospheric Telescope

The Chromospheric Telescope (ChroTel) is a small 10-cm robotic telescope at Observatorio del Teide on Tenerife (Spain), which observes the entire sun in Hα, Ca ii K, and He i 10 830 Å. We present a new calibration method that includes limb-darkening correction, removal of nonuniform filter transmission, and determination of He i Doppler velocities. Chromospheric full-disk filtergrams are often obtained with Lyot filters, which may display nonuniform transmission causing large-scale intensity variations across the solar disk. Removal of a 2D symmetric limb-darkening function from full-disk images results in a flat background. However, transmission artifacts remain and are even more distinct in these contrast-enhanced images. Zernike polynomials are uniquely appropriate to fit these large-scale intensity variations of the background. The Zernike coefficients show a distinct temporal evolution for ChroTel data, which is likely related to the telescope's alt-azimuth mount that introduces image rotation. In addition, applying this

The Chromospheric Telescope (ChroTel) is a small 10-cm robotic telescope at Observatorio del Teide on Tenerife (Spain), which observes the entire sun in Hα, Ca ii K, and He i 10 830 Å. We present a new calibration method that includes limb-darkening correction, removal of nonuniform filter transmission, and determination of He i Doppler velocities. Chromospheric full-disk filtergrams are often obtained with Lyot filters, which may display nonuniform transmission causing large-scale intensity variations across the solar disk. Removal of a 2D symmetric limb-darkening function from full-disk images results in a flat background. However, transmission artifacts remain and are even more distinct in these contrast-enhanced images. Zernike polynomials are uniquely appropriate to fit these large-scale intensity variations of the background. The Zernike coefficients show a distinct temporal evolution for ChroTel data, which is likely related to the telescope's alt-azimuth mount that introduces image rotation. In addition, applying this calibration to sets of seven filtergrams that cover the He i triplet facilitates the determination of chromospheric Doppler velocities. To validate the method, we use three datasets with varying levels of solar activity. The Doppler velocities are benchmarked with respect to cotemporal high-resolution spectroscopic data of the GREGOR Infrared Spectrograph (GRIS). Furthermore, this technique can be applied to ChroTel Hα and Ca ii K data. The calibration method for ChroTel filtergrams can be easily adapted to other full-disk data exhibiting unwanted large-scale variations. The spectral region of the He i triplet is a primary choice for high-resolution near-infrared spectropolarimetry. Here, the improved calibration of ChroTel data will provide valuable context data.

