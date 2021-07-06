Schließen

State Dependence and Unobserved Heterogeneity in the Extensive Margin of Trade

  We study the role and drivers of persistence in the extensive margin of bilateral trade. Motivated by a stylized heterogeneous firms model of international trade with market entry costs, we consider dynamic three-way fixed effects binary choice models and study the corresponding incidental parameter problem. The standard maximum likelihood estimator is consistent under asymptotics where all panel dimensions grow at a constant rate, but it has an asymptotic bias in its limiting distribution, invalidating inference even in situations where the bias appears to be small. Thus, we propose two different bias-corrected estimators. Monte Carlo simulations confirm their desirable statistical properties. We apply these estimators in a reassessment of the most commonly studied determinants of the extensive margin of trade. Both true state dependence and unobserved heterogeneity contribute considerably to trade persistence and taking this persistence into account matters significantly in identifying the effects of trade policies on the extensive margin.

Metadaten
Author details:Julian HinzORCiDGND, Amrei StammannORCiDGND, Joschka WannerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-511919
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51191
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (36)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/06
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/07/06
Tag:dynamic binary choice; extensive margin; high-dimensional fixed effects; incidental parameter bias correction; trade policy
Page number:62
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C1 Econometric and Statistical Methods: General / C13 Estimation
C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C2 Single Equation Models; Single Variables / C23 Models with Panel Data
F International Economics / F1 Trade / F14 Country and Industry Studies of Trade
F International Economics / F1 Trade / F15 Economic Integration
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

