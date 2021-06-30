Schließen

Development and reliability assessment of a new quality appraisal tool for cross-sectional studies using biomarker data (BIOCROSS)

  • Background Biomarker-based analyses are commonly reported in observational epidemiological studies; however currently there are no specific study quality assessment tools to assist evaluation of conducted research. Accounting for study design and biomarker measurement would be important for deriving valid conclusions when conducting systematic data evaluation. Methods We developed a study quality assessment tool designed specifically to assess biomarker-based cross-sectional studies (BIOCROSS) and evaluated its inter-rater reliability. The tool includes 10-items covering 5 domains: ‘Study rational’, ‘Design/Methods’, ‘Data analysis’, ‘Data interpretation’ and ‘Biomarker measurement’, aiming to assess different quality features of biomarker cross-sectional studies. To evaluate the inter-rater reliability, 30 studies were distributed among 5 raters and intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC-s) were derived from respective ratings. Results The estimated overall ICC between the 5 raters was 0.57 (95% Confidence Interval (CI):Background Biomarker-based analyses are commonly reported in observational epidemiological studies; however currently there are no specific study quality assessment tools to assist evaluation of conducted research. Accounting for study design and biomarker measurement would be important for deriving valid conclusions when conducting systematic data evaluation. Methods We developed a study quality assessment tool designed specifically to assess biomarker-based cross-sectional studies (BIOCROSS) and evaluated its inter-rater reliability. The tool includes 10-items covering 5 domains: ‘Study rational’, ‘Design/Methods’, ‘Data analysis’, ‘Data interpretation’ and ‘Biomarker measurement’, aiming to assess different quality features of biomarker cross-sectional studies. To evaluate the inter-rater reliability, 30 studies were distributed among 5 raters and intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC-s) were derived from respective ratings. Results The estimated overall ICC between the 5 raters was 0.57 (95% Confidence Interval (CI): 0.38–0.74) indicating a good inter-rater reliability. The ICC-s ranged from 0.11 (95% CI: 0.01–0.27) for the domain ‘Study rational’ to 0.56 (95% CI: 0.40–0.72) for the domain ‘Data interpretation’. Conclusion BIOCROSS is a new study quality assessment tool suitable for evaluation of reporting quality from cross-sectional epidemiological studies employing biomarker data. The tool proved to be reliable for use by biomedical scientists with diverse backgrounds and could facilitate comprehensive review of biomarker studies in human research.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jan WirschingORCiD, Sophie Grassmann, Fabian EichelmannORCiDGND, Laura Malin Harms, Matthew Schenk, Eva Barth, Alide Berndzen, Moses Olalekan, Leen Sarmini, Hedwig Zuberer, Krasimira AleksandrovaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s12874-018-0583-x
ISSN:1471-2288
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30400827
Title of parent work (English):BMC Medical Research Methodology
Publisher:BMC
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/06
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/30
Tag:BIOCROSS; Cross-sectional studies; Evaluation tool; Quality appraisal
Volume:18
Page number:8
Funding institution:Open Access Fund of the Leibniz Association; German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

