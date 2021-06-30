Hydrophobic Properties of Calcium-Silicate Hydrates Doped with Rare-Earth Elements
- In this study, the apparent relationship between the transport process and the surface chemistry of the Calcium-Silicate Hydrate (CSH) phases was investigated. For this purpose, a method was developed to synthesize ultrathin CSH phases to be used as a model substrate with the specific modification of their structure by introducing europium (Eu(III)). The structural and chemical changes during this Eu(III)-doping were observed by means of infrared spectroscopy (IR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), and time-resolved laser fluorescence spectroscopy (TRLFS). These alterations of the CSH phases led to significant changes in the surface chemistry and consequently to considerable variations in the interaction with water, as evidenced by measurements of the contact angles on the modified model substrates. Our results provide the basis for a more profound molecular understanding of reactive transport processes in cement-based systems. Furthermore, these results broaden the perspective of improving the stability of cement-basedIn this study, the apparent relationship between the transport process and the surface chemistry of the Calcium-Silicate Hydrate (CSH) phases was investigated. For this purpose, a method was developed to synthesize ultrathin CSH phases to be used as a model substrate with the specific modification of their structure by introducing europium (Eu(III)). The structural and chemical changes during this Eu(III)-doping were observed by means of infrared spectroscopy (IR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), and time-resolved laser fluorescence spectroscopy (TRLFS). These alterations of the CSH phases led to significant changes in the surface chemistry and consequently to considerable variations in the interaction with water, as evidenced by measurements of the contact angles on the modified model substrates. Our results provide the basis for a more profound molecular understanding of reactive transport processes in cement-based systems. Furthermore, these results broaden the perspective of improving the stability of cement-based materials, which are subjected to the impact of aggressive aqueous environments through targeted modifications of the CSH phases.…
