Two-Dimensional Nonlinear Optical Switching Materials
- Combining photochromism and nonlinear optical (NLO) properties of molecular switches-functionalized self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) represents a promising concept toward novel photonic and optoelectronic devices. Using second harmonic generation, density functional theory, and correlated wave function methods, we studied the switching abilities as well as the NLO contrasts between different molecular states of various fulgimide-containing SAMs on Si(111). Controlled variations of the linker systems as well as of the fulgimides enabled us to demonstrate very efficient reversible photoinduced ring-opening/closure reactions between the open and closed forms of the fulgimides. Thus, effective cross sections on the order of 10(-18) cm(-2) are observed. Moreover, the reversible switching is accompanied by pronounced NLO contrasts up to 32%. Further molecular engineering of the photochromic switches and the linker systems may even increase the NLO contrast upon switching.
|Author details:
|Marc Hänsel, Christoph Barta, Clemens RietzeORCiDGND, Manuel Utecht, Karola Rueck-BraunORCiD, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND, Petra TegederORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.8b08212
|ISSN:
|1932-7447
|ISSN:
|1932-7455
|Title of parent work (English):
|The journal of physical chemistry : C, Nanomaterials and interfaces
|Subtitle (English):
|Molecular Engineering toward High Nonlinear Optical Contrasts
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/11/08
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/06/30
|Volume:
|122
|Issue:
|44
|Page number:
|10
|First page:
|25555
|Last Page:
|25564
|Funding institution:
|German Research Foundation (DFG) through the collaborative research center "Elementary processes in molecular switches at surfaces"German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 658]; German Research Foundation (DFG) through the collaborative research center "N-Heteropolycycles as functional materials"German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1249]; Heidelberg Graduate School of Fundamental Physics; Cluster of Excellence "Unifying Concepts in Catalysis"German Research Foundation (DFG) [304]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert