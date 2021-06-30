Schließen

Two-Dimensional Nonlinear Optical Switching Materials

  • Combining photochromism and nonlinear optical (NLO) properties of molecular switches-functionalized self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) represents a promising concept toward novel photonic and optoelectronic devices. Using second harmonic generation, density functional theory, and correlated wave function methods, we studied the switching abilities as well as the NLO contrasts between different molecular states of various fulgimide-containing SAMs on Si(111). Controlled variations of the linker systems as well as of the fulgimides enabled us to demonstrate very efficient reversible photoinduced ring-opening/closure reactions between the open and closed forms of the fulgimides. Thus, effective cross sections on the order of 10(-18) cm(-2) are observed. Moreover, the reversible switching is accompanied by pronounced NLO contrasts up to 32%. Further molecular engineering of the photochromic switches and the linker systems may even increase the NLO contrast upon switching.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marc Hänsel, Christoph Barta, Clemens RietzeORCiDGND, Manuel Utecht, Karola Rueck-BraunORCiD, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND, Petra TegederORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.8b08212
ISSN:1932-7447
ISSN:1932-7455
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry : C, Nanomaterials and interfaces
Subtitle (English):Molecular Engineering toward High Nonlinear Optical Contrasts
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/08
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/30
Volume:122
Issue:44
Page number:10
First page:25555
Last Page:25564
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG) through the collaborative research center "Elementary processes in molecular switches at surfaces"German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 658]; German Research Foundation (DFG) through the collaborative research center "N-Heteropolycycles as functional materials"German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1249]; Heidelberg Graduate School of Fundamental Physics; Cluster of Excellence "Unifying Concepts in Catalysis"German Research Foundation (DFG) [304]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo