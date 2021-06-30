Schließen

Vibrationally resolved absorption and fluorescence spectra of perylene and N-substituted derivatives from autocorrelation function approaches

  • Vibrationally resolved absorption and emission (fluorescence) spectra of perylene and its N-derivatives in gas phase and in solution (acetonitrile) were simulated using a time-dependent approach based on correlation functions determined by density functional theory. By systematically varying the number and position of N atoms, it is shown that the presence of nitrogen heteroatoms has a negligible effect on the molecular structure and geometric distortions upon electronic transitions, while spectral properties change: in particular the number of N atoms is important while their position is less decisive. Thus, the N-substitution can be used to fine-tune the optical properties of perylene-based molecules.

Metadaten
Author details:Tao XiongORCiDGND, Radoslaw WlodarczykORCiDGND, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chemphys.2018.06.011
ISSN:0301-0104
ISSN:1873-4421
Title of parent work (English):Chemical physics : a journal devoted to experimental and theoretical research involving problems of both a chemical and physical nature
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/19
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/30
Tag:Correlation function; Dimer; Excimer; PCM; Perylene; Vibronic spectrum
Volume:515
Page number:9
First page:728
Last Page:736
Funding institution:DFG (German Research Council) through the Cluster of Excellence 314 "Unifying Concepts in Catalysis"
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

