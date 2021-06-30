Vibrationally resolved absorption and fluorescence spectra of perylene and N-substituted derivatives from autocorrelation function approaches
- Vibrationally resolved absorption and emission (fluorescence) spectra of perylene and its N-derivatives in gas phase and in solution (acetonitrile) were simulated using a time-dependent approach based on correlation functions determined by density functional theory. By systematically varying the number and position of N atoms, it is shown that the presence of nitrogen heteroatoms has a negligible effect on the molecular structure and geometric distortions upon electronic transitions, while spectral properties change: in particular the number of N atoms is important while their position is less decisive. Thus, the N-substitution can be used to fine-tune the optical properties of perylene-based molecules.
|Tao XiongORCiDGND, Radoslaw WlodarczykORCiDGND, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND
|Correlation function; Dimer; Excimer; PCM; Perylene; Vibronic spectrum
|DFG (German Research Council) through the Cluster of Excellence 314 "Unifying Concepts in Catalysis"
