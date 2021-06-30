Schließen

Desorption induced by low energy charge carriers on Si(111)-7 x 7

  • We use clusters for the modeling of local ion resonances caused by low energy charge carriers in STM-induced desorption of benzene derivates from Si(111)-7 x 7. We perform Born-Oppenheimer molecular dynamics for the charged systems assuming vertical transitions to the charged states at zero temperature, to rationalize the low temperature activation energies, which are found in experiment for chlorobenzene. Our calculations suggest very similar low temperature activation energies for toluene and benzene. For the cationic resonance transitions to physisorption are found even at 0 K, while the anion remains chemisorbed during the propagations. Further, we also extend our previous static quantum chemical investigations to toluene and benzene. In addition, an in depth analysis of the ionization potentials and electron affinities, which are used to estimate resonance energies, is given.

Author details:Manuel Martin UtechtORCiDGND, Tina Gaebel, Tillmann KlamrothORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/jcc.25607
ISSN:0192-8651
ISSN:1096-987X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30365166
Title of parent work (English):Journal of computational chemistry : organic, inorganic, physical, biological
Subtitle (English):first principles molecular dynamics for benzene derivates
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/26
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/30
Tag:Born-Oppenheimer MD; STM-induced reactions; Si(111)-7x7; cluster models
Volume:39
Issue:30
Page number:9
First page:2517
Last Page:2525
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KL-1387/3-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

