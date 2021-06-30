The maturation of bacterial molybdoenzymes is a complex process leading to the insertion of the bulky bis-molybdopterin guanine dinucleotide (bis-MGD) cofactor into the apoenzyme. Most molybdoenzymes were shown to contain a specific chaperone for the insertion of the bis-MGD cofactor. Formate dehydrogenases (FDH) together with their molecular chaperone partner seem to display an exception to this specificity rule, since the chaperone FdhD has been proven to be involved in the maturation of all three FDH enzymes present in Escherichia colt. Multiple roles have been suggested for FdhD-like chaperones in the past, including the involvement in a sulfur transfer reaction from the L-cysteine desulfurase IscS to bis-MGD by the action of two cysteine residues present in a conserved CXXC motif of the chaperones. However, in this study we show by phylogenetic analyses that the CXXC motif is not conserved among FdhD-like chaperones. We compared in detail the FdhD-like homologues from Rhodobacter capsulatus and E. colt and show that their roles

The maturation of bacterial molybdoenzymes is a complex process leading to the insertion of the bulky bis-molybdopterin guanine dinucleotide (bis-MGD) cofactor into the apoenzyme. Most molybdoenzymes were shown to contain a specific chaperone for the insertion of the bis-MGD cofactor. Formate dehydrogenases (FDH) together with their molecular chaperone partner seem to display an exception to this specificity rule, since the chaperone FdhD has been proven to be involved in the maturation of all three FDH enzymes present in Escherichia colt. Multiple roles have been suggested for FdhD-like chaperones in the past, including the involvement in a sulfur transfer reaction from the L-cysteine desulfurase IscS to bis-MGD by the action of two cysteine residues present in a conserved CXXC motif of the chaperones. However, in this study we show by phylogenetic analyses that the CXXC motif is not conserved among FdhD-like chaperones. We compared in detail the FdhD-like homologues from Rhodobacter capsulatus and E. colt and show that their roles in the maturation of FDH enzymes from different subgroups can be exchanged. We reveal that bis-MGDbinding is a common characteristic of FdhD-like proteins and that the cofactor is bound with a sulfido-ligand at the molybdenum atom to the chaperone. Generally, we reveal that the cysteine residues in the motif CXXC of the chaperone are not essential for the production of active FDH enzymes.

