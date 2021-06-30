Schließen

Signalling of Coherence Relations in Discourse, Beyond Discourse Markers

  • We argue that coherence relations (relations between propositions, such as Concession or Purpose) are signalled more frequently and by more means than is generally believed. We examine how coherence relations in text are indicated by all possible textual signals, and whether every relation is signalled. To that end, we conducted a corpus study on the RST Discourse Treebank, a corpus of newspaper articles annotated for rhetorical (or coherence) relations. Results from our corpus study show that most relations in text (over 90%) are signalled and also that most signalled relations (over 80%) are indicated not only by discourse markers (and, but, if, since), but also by a wide variety of signals other than discourse markers, such as reference, lexical, semantic, syntactic and graphical features. These findings suggest that signalling of coherence relations is much more sophisticated than previously thought.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Debopam Das, Maite TaboadaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/0163853X.2017.1379327
ISSN:0163-853X
ISSN:1532-6950
Title of parent work (English):Discourse processes : DP ; a multidisciplinary journal
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/07
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/06/30
Volume:55
Issue:8
Page number:28
First page:743
Last Page:770
Funding institution:Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of CanadaNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada [261104-2008]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo