Schließen

The cat in the tree - using picture descriptions to inform our understanding of conceptualisation in aphasia

  • Conceptualisation is the first step of speech production and describes the process by which we map our thoughts onto spoken language. Recent studies suggest that some people with language impairments have conceptualisation deficits manifested by information selection and sequencing difficulties. In this study, we examined conceptualisation in the complex picture descriptions of individuals with and without aphasia. We analysed the number and the order of main concepts (ideas produced by >= 60% of unimpaired speakers) and non-main concepts (e.g. irrelevant details). Half of the individuals with aphasia showed a reduced number of main concepts that could not be fully accounted for by their language production deficits. Moreover, individuals with aphasia produced both a larger amount of marginally relevant information, as well as having greater variability in the order of main concepts. Both findings provide support for the idea that conceptualisation deficits are a relatively common impairment in people with aphasia.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Inga Hameister, Lyndsey NickelsORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/23273798.2018.1497801
ISSN:2327-3798
ISSN:2327-3801
Title of parent work (English):Language, cognition and neuroscience
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/29
Tag:Aphasia; concept analysis; conceptualisation; discourse; macroplanning
Volume:33
Issue:10
Page number:19
First page:1296
Last Page:1314
Funding institution:Macquarie University International Research Excellence Scholarship (iMQRS); Australian Research Council Future FellowshipAustralian Research Council [FT120100102]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo