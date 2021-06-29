The nature of frontier orbitals under systematic ligand exchange in (pseudo-)octahedral Fe(II) complexes

- Understanding and controlling properties of transition metal complexes is a crucial step towards tailoring materials for sustainable energy applications. In a systematic approach, we use resonant inelastic X-ray scattering to study the influence of ligand substitution on the valence electronic structure around an aqueous iron(II) center. Exchanging cyanide with 2-2′-bipyridine ligands reshapes frontier orbitals in a way that reduces metal 3d charge delocalization onto the ligands. This net decrease of metal–ligand covalency results in lower metal-centered excited state energies in agreement with previously reported excited state dynamics. Furthermore, traces of solvent-effects were found indicating a varying interaction strength of the solvent with ligands of different character. Our results demonstrate how ligand exchange can be exploited to shape frontier orbitals of transition metal complexes in solution-phase chemistry; insights upon which future efforts can built when tailoring the functionality of photoactive systems forUnderstanding and controlling properties of transition metal complexes is a crucial step towards tailoring materials for sustainable energy applications. In a systematic approach, we use resonant inelastic X-ray scattering to study the influence of ligand substitution on the valence electronic structure around an aqueous iron(II) center. Exchanging cyanide with 2-2′-bipyridine ligands reshapes frontier orbitals in a way that reduces metal 3d charge delocalization onto the ligands. This net decrease of metal–ligand covalency results in lower metal-centered excited state energies in agreement with previously reported excited state dynamics. Furthermore, traces of solvent-effects were found indicating a varying interaction strength of the solvent with ligands of different character. Our results demonstrate how ligand exchange can be exploited to shape frontier orbitals of transition metal complexes in solution-phase chemistry; insights upon which future efforts can built when tailoring the functionality of photoactive systems for light-harvesting applications.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Raphael Martin JayORCiDGND, Sebastian Oliver EckertORCiDGND, Mattis Fondell, Piter S. MiedemaORCiD, Jesper NorellORCiD, Annette PietzschORCiD, Wilson Quevedo, Johannes Niskanen, Kristjan KunnusORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1039/c8cp04341h
|ISSN:
|1463-9076
|ISSN:
|1463-9084
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30211412
|Title of parent work (English):
|Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
|Publisher:
|Royal Society of Chemistry
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/09/13
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/06/29
|Volume:
|20
|Issue:
|44
|Page number:
|7
|First page:
|27745
|Last Page:
|27751
|Funding institution:
|ERC-ADG-2014 - Advanced Investigator Grant under the Horizon 2020 EU Framework Program for Research and Innovation [669531 EDAX]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (English):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung - Nicht-kommerziell - Keine Bearbeitung 3.0 Unported