Can GNSS Reflectometry Detect Precipitation Over Oceans?
- For the first time, a rain signature in Global Navigation Satellite System Reflectometry (GNSS-R) observations is demonstrated. Based on the argument that the forward quasi-specular scattering relies upon surface gravity waves with lengths larger than several wavelengths of the reflected signal, a commonly made conclusion is that the scatterometric GNSS-R measurements are not sensitive to the surface small-scale roughness generated by raindrops impinging on the ocean surface. On the contrary, this study presents an evidence that the bistatic radar cross section sigma(0) derived from TechDemoSat-1 data is reduced due to rain at weak winds, lower than approximate to 6 m/s. The decrease is as large as approximate to 0.7 dB at the wind speed of 3 m/s due to a precipitation of 0-2 mm/hr. The simulations based on the recently published scattering theory provide a plausible explanation for this phenomenon which potentially enables the GNSS-R technique to detect precipitation over oceans at low winds.
|Milad AsgarimehrORCiD, Valery Zavorotny, Jens WickertORCiD, Sebastian ReichORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2018GL079708
|0094-8276
|1944-8007
|Geophysical research letters
|American Geophysical Union
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2018/11/06
|2018
|2021/06/29
|GNSS Reflectometry; TDS-1; electromagnetic scattering; ocean surface; rain detection; rain splash
|45
|22
|8
|12585
|12592
|Geo.X, the Research Network for Geosciences in Berlin and Potsdam
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International