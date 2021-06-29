Schließen

Assessing preferential seepage and monitoring mortar injection through an earthen dam settled over a gypsiferous substrate using combined geophysical methods

  For several decades the Sant Llorenc de Montgai reservoir has experienced different problems that could affect the safety of the engineering structure. For this reason, several corrective actions have been taken over the years. Here, we present a study involving complementary geophysical methods including electrical resistivity tomography, seismic refraction tomography and frequency-domain electromagnetic surveys. The analysis of the inverted electrical resistivity tomography cross-sections combined with the seismic refraction results and land subsidence monitoring data show the likely mechanism of abnormal seepage. The areas where mortar injections were applied as a corrective measure are also clearly delineated. In addition, the evolution of the state of the embankment has been established from two successive electrical resistivity tomography surveys in the last two decades. The results show areas where corrective mortar injections have been effective, while in other areas new abnormal seepage has been detected. The lithological heterogeneity of the bedrock, especially the dissolution of gypsum-rich rocks, induced subsidence effects and caused abnormal seepage in different areas along the embankment. Our results indicate how corrective solutions can be optimized to reduce the cost of corrective engineering interventions.

Metadaten
Author details:Mahjoub HimiORCiD, Ismael Casado, Alex SendrosORCiD, Raul Lovera, Lluis RiveroORCiD, Albert Casas
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.enggeo.2018.10.002
ISSN:0013-7952
ISSN:1872-6917
Title of parent work (English):Engineering geology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/29
Volume:246
Page number:10
First page:212
Last Page:221
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

