Controlled formation of vesicles with added styrene and their fixation by polymerization

Hypothesis: An effective way for fixating vesicle structures is the insertion of monomers and cross-linking agents into their bilayer, and their subsequent polymerization can lead to the formation of polymeric nanocapsules. Particularly attractive here are vesicle systems that form spontaneously well-defined small vesicles, as obtaining such small nanocapsules with sizes below 100 nm is still challenging. Experiments: A spontaneously forming well-defined vesicle system composed of the surfactants TDMAO (tetradecyldimethylamine oxide), Pluronic L35, and LiPFOS (lithium perfluorooctylsulfonate) mixture was used as template for fixation by polymerization. Therefore, styrene monomer was incorporated into the vesicle bilayer and ultimately these structures were fixated by UV induced radical polymerization. Structural alteration of the vesicles upon loading with monomer and the cross-linker as well as the effect of subsequent polymerization in the membrane were investigated in detail by turbidity measurements, dynamic and static light scattering, (DLS, SLS), and small angle neutron scattering (SANS). Findings: The analysis showed the changes on vesicle structures due to the monomer loading, and that these structures can become permanently fixed by the polymerization process. The potential of this approach to produce well-defined nanocapsules starting from a self-assembled system and following polymerization is critically evaluated. (C) 2018 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

