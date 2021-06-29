Schließen

Rezension zu: Guthrie, Zachary Kagan: Bound for Work: Labor, Mobility, and Colonial Rule in Central Mozambique, 1940–1965. - Charlottesville: University of Virginia Press, 2018. vii + 240 pp. - ISBN 978-0-8139-4154-7

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marcia C. SchenckORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1215/15476715-8849376
ISSN:1558-1454
ISSN:1547-6715
Title of parent work (English):Labor: Studies in Working-Class History of the Americas
Publisher:Duke University Press
Place of publishing:Duke
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/24
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/06/29
Tag:Arbeit; Kolonialismus; Migration; Mobilität; Mosambik
Volume:18
Issue:2
First page:120
Last Page:121
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo