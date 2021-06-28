Schließen

The statistical significance filter leads to overoptimistic expectations of replicability

  • It is well-known in statistics (e.g., Gelman & Carlin, 2014) that treating a result as publishable just because the p-value is less than 0.05 leads to overoptimistic expectations of replicability. These effects get published, leading to an overconfident belief in replicability. We demonstrate the adverse consequences of this statistical significance filter by conducting seven direct replication attempts (268 participants in total) of a recent paper (Levy & Keller, 2013). We show that the published claims are so noisy that even non-significant results are fully compatible with them. We also demonstrate the contrast between such small-sample studies and a larger-sample study; the latter generally yields a less noisy estimate but also a smaller effect magnitude, which looks less compelling but is more realistic. We reiterate several suggestions from the methodology literature for improving current practices.

Author details:Shravan VasishthORCiDGND, Daniela Mertzen, Lena A. Jaeger, Andrew Gelman
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jml.2018.07.004
ISSN:0749-596X
ISSN:1096-0821
Title of parent work (English):Journal of memory and language
Publisher:Elsevier
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Tag:Bayesian data analysis; Expectation; Locality; Parameter estimation; Replicability; Surprisal; Type M error
Volume:103
Funding institution:Volkswagen FoundationVolkswagen [89 953]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, Collaborative Research CenterGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [(SFB) 1287]; U.S. Office of Naval ResearchOffice of Naval Research [N00014-15-1-2541]
