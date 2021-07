Variations of lithospheric strength in different tectonic settings

Rheology describes the flow of matter under the influence of stress, and - related to solids- it investigates how solids subjected to stresses deform. As the deformation of the Earth’s outer layers, the lithosphere and the crust, is a major focus of rheological studies, rheology in the geosciences describes how strain evolves in rocks of variable composition and temperature under tectonic stresses. It is here where deformation processes shape the form of ocean basins and mountain belts that ultimately result from the complex interplay between lithospheric plate motion and the susceptibility of rocks to the influence of plate-tectonic forces. A rigorous study of the strength of the lithosphere and deformation phenomena thus requires in-depth studies of the rheological characteristics of the involved materials and the temporal framework of deformation processes. This dissertation aims at analyzing the influence of the physical configuration of the lithosphere on the present-day thermal field and the overall rheological characteristics

Rheology describes the flow of matter under the influence of stress, and - related to solids- it investigates how solids subjected to stresses deform. As the deformation of the Earth’s outer layers, the lithosphere and the crust, is a major focus of rheological studies, rheology in the geosciences describes how strain evolves in rocks of variable composition and temperature under tectonic stresses. It is here where deformation processes shape the form of ocean basins and mountain belts that ultimately result from the complex interplay between lithospheric plate motion and the susceptibility of rocks to the influence of plate-tectonic forces. A rigorous study of the strength of the lithosphere and deformation phenomena thus requires in-depth studies of the rheological characteristics of the involved materials and the temporal framework of deformation processes. This dissertation aims at analyzing the influence of the physical configuration of the lithosphere on the present-day thermal field and the overall rheological characteristics of the lithosphere to better understand variable expressions in the formation of passive continental margins and the behavior of strike-slip fault zones. The main methodological approach chosen is to estimate the present-day thermal field and the strength of the lithosphere by 3-D numerical modeling. The distribution of rock properties is provided by 3-D structural models, which are used as the basis for the thermal and rheological modeling. The structural models are based on geophysical and geological data integration, additionally constrained by 3-D density modeling. More specifically, to decipher the thermal and rheological characteristics of the lithosphere in both oceanic and continental domains, sedimentary basins in the Sea of Marmara (continental transform setting), the SW African passive margin (old oceanic crust), and the Norwegian passive margin (young oceanic crust) were selected for this study. The Sea of Marmara, in northwestern Turkey, is located where the dextral North Anatolian Fault zone (NAFZ) accommodates the westward escape of the Anatolian Plate toward the Aegean. Geophysical observations indicate that the crust is heterogeneous beneath the Marmara basin, but a detailed characterization of the lateral crustal heterogeneities is presented for the first time in this study. Here, I use different gravity datasets and the general non-uniqueness in potential field modeling, to propose three possible end-member scenarios of crustal configuration. The models suggest that pronounced gravitational anomalies in the basin originate from significant density heterogeneities within the crust. The rheological modeling reveals that associated variations in lithospheric strength control the mechanical segmentation of the NAFZ. Importantly, a strong crust that is mechanically coupled to the upper mantle spatially correlates with aseismic patches where the fault bends and changes its strike in response to the presence of high-density lower crustal bodies. Between the bends, mechanically weaker crustal domains that are decoupled from the mantle are characterized by creep. For the passive margins of SW Africa and Norway, two previously published 3-D conductive and lithospheric-scale thermal models were analyzed. These 3-D models differentiate various sedimentary, crustal, and mantle units and integrate different geophysical data, such as seismic observations and the gravity field. Here, the rheological modeling suggests that the present-day lithospheric strength across the oceanic domain is ultimately affected by the age and past thermal and tectonic processes as well as the depth of the thermal lithosphere-asthenosphere boundary, while the configuration of the crystalline crust dominantly controls the rheological behavior of the lithosphere beneath the continental domains of both passive margins. The thermal and rheological models show that the variations of lithospheric strength are fundamentally influenced by the temperature distribution within the lithosphere. Moreover, as the composition of the lithosphere significantly influences the present-day thermal field, it therefore also affects the rheological characteristics of the lithosphere. Overall my studies add to our understanding of regional tectonic deformation processes and the long-term behavior of sedimentary basins; they confirm other analyses that have pointed out that crustal heterogeneities in the continents result in diverse lithospheric thermal characteristics, which in turn results in higher complexity and variations of rheological behavior compared to oceanic domains with a thinner, more homogeneous crust.

