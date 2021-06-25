Today, software has become an intrinsic part of complex distributed embedded real-time systems. The next generation of embedded real-time systems will interconnect the today unconnected systems via complex software parts and the service-oriented paradigm. Due to these interconnections, the architecture of systems can be subject to changes at run-time, e.g. when dynamic binding of service end-points is employed or complex collaborations are established dynamically. However, suitable formalisms and techniques that allow for modeling and analysis of timed and probabilistic behavior of such systems as well as of their structure dynamics do not exist so far. To fill the identified gap, we propose Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (PTGTSs) as a high-level description language that supports all the necessary aspects of structure dynamics, timed behavior, and probabilistic behavior. We introduce the formal model of PTGTSs in this paper as well as present and formally verify a mapping of models with finite state spaces to

Today, software has become an intrinsic part of complex distributed embedded real-time systems. The next generation of embedded real-time systems will interconnect the today unconnected systems via complex software parts and the service-oriented paradigm. Due to these interconnections, the architecture of systems can be subject to changes at run-time, e.g. when dynamic binding of service end-points is employed or complex collaborations are established dynamically. However, suitable formalisms and techniques that allow for modeling and analysis of timed and probabilistic behavior of such systems as well as of their structure dynamics do not exist so far. To fill the identified gap, we propose Probabilistic Timed Graph Transformation Systems (PTGTSs) as a high-level description language that supports all the necessary aspects of structure dynamics, timed behavior, and probabilistic behavior. We introduce the formal model of PTGTSs in this paper as well as present and formally verify a mapping of models with finite state spaces to probabilistic timed automata (PTA) that allows to use the PRISM model checker to analyze PTGTS models with respect to PTCTL properties. (C) 2018 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

