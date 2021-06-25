Schließen

Environmental DNA time series in ecology

  • Ecological communities change in time and space, but long-term dynamics at the century-to-millennia scale are poorly documented due to lack of relevant data sets. Nevertheless, understanding long-term dynamics is important for explaining present-day biodiversity patterns and placing conservation goals in a historical context. Here, we use recent examples and new perspectives to highlight how environmental DNA (eDNA) is starting to provide a powerful new source of temporal data for research questions that have so far been overlooked, by helping to resolve the ecological dynamics of populations, communities, and ecosystems over hundreds to thousands of years. We give examples of hypotheses that may be addressed by temporal eDNA biodiversity data, discuss possible research directions, and outline related challenges.

Author details:Miklós BálintORCiD, Markus Pfenninger, Hans-Peter F. GrossartORCiDGND, Pierre Taberlet, Mark Vellend, Mathew A. Leibold, Goran Englund, Diana Bowler
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tree.2018.09.003
ISSN:0169-5347
ISSN:1872-8383
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30314916
Title of parent work (English):Trends in ecology & evolution
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/25
Volume:33
Issue:12
Page number:13
First page:945
Last Page:957
Funding institution:German Science Foundation-Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [DFG BA 4843/2-1]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [GR1540/23-1]; BMBF (BIBS) [01LC1501G]; Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of CanadaNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; Humboldt Research AwardAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

