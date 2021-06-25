Under the Shadow of the Rising Sun
|Author details:
|Christopher L. SchillingGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1353/sho.2018.0044
|ISSN:
|0882-8539
|ISSN:
|1534-5165
|Title of parent work (English):
|Shofar: An Interdisciplinary Journal of Jewish Studies
|Subtitle (English):
|Japan and the Jews During the Holocaust Era
|Publisher:
|Purdue University Press
|Place of publishing:
|West Lafayette
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/11/16
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/06/25
|Volume:
|36
|Issue:
|3
|Page number:
|10
|First page:
|195
|Last Page:
|204
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion