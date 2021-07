Gründungen durch Akademikerinnen und Akademiker mit Migrationshintergrund

The present paper deals with start-ups by academics with a migration background (in Germany). Above all, the relation of these start-ups to the environment – the entrepreneurial ecosystem – in which they take place, as well as their mutual interactions were examined. The subject of research is the interface between the areas of start-ups, migrants and high qualification. The focus on the very specific target group start-ups by academics with a migration background fills an important gap in previous research. Regarding to the methodological approach, this paper uses a theoretical frame which consists of the theory of neo-institutionalism (Meyer & Rowan 1977), the resource dependence theory (Pfeffer & Salancik 1978) and the six domains model of an entrepreneurship ecosystem (Isenberg 2011). Start-ups by academics with a migration background must adapt their internal structure to the requirements of the institutional environment in order to ensure the necessary legitimacy. This can result in isomorphic organizational structures in

The present paper deals with start-ups by academics with a migration background (in Germany). Above all, the relation of these start-ups to the environment – the entrepreneurial ecosystem – in which they take place, as well as their mutual interactions were examined. The subject of research is the interface between the areas of start-ups, migrants and high qualification. The focus on the very specific target group start-ups by academics with a migration background fills an important gap in previous research. Regarding to the methodological approach, this paper uses a theoretical frame which consists of the theory of neo-institutionalism (Meyer & Rowan 1977), the resource dependence theory (Pfeffer & Salancik 1978) and the six domains model of an entrepreneurship ecosystem (Isenberg 2011). Start-ups by academics with a migration background must adapt their internal structure to the requirements of the institutional environment in order to ensure the necessary legitimacy. This can result in isomorphic organizational structures in different start-ups. In addition, academic founders with a migration background can use interorganizational activities to enable or facilitate access to non-substitutable resources for setting up a company or business development. Therefore, the combination of both theories and the explanatory approach is an effective and suitable analysis tool for the present research work and creates a complete picture for the reader at both the micro and macro level. The present paper contains not only data from secondary sources and already existing quantitative studies in the descriptive part, but also direct information through own qualitative research in the empirical part. A total of 23 semi-structured expert interviews were carried out for this purpose. The content analysis according to Mayring (2014) filtered out several categories; these include, for example, environmental factors influencing legitimacy and non-substitutable resources for start-ups by academics. In addition, some hypotheses for further quantitative research in the future were set up through empirical research and concrete recommendations for action were also given in this paper.

