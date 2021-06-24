Schließen

Urban change and citizenship in times of crisis

  At times of triumphant neo-liberalism cities increasingly become objects of financial speculation. Formally, social and political rights might not be abolished, yet factually they have become inaccessible for large parts of the population. The contributions gathered in this volume shed light on the clash between the perspectives of restructuring and reordering urban environments in the interest of investors and the manifold and innovative agencies of resistance that claim and stand up for the rights of urban citizenship. Renewed waves of urban transformation employ state coercion to foster the expulsion of poor and marginalised inhabitants from those urban spaces that attract interest from speculators. The intervention of state agencies triggers the work of hegemonic culture for reframing the housing issue and implementing moral and political legitimation, as well as legislation that restricts urban citizenship rights. The case studies of the volume comparatively show the different and sometimes contradictory patterns of these conflicts in Berlin, Sydney, Belfast, Jerusalem, Amsterdam, and İstanbul as well as in metropoles of Latin America and China. Innovative resistance agencies emerge that paint possible paths for the re-establishment of the right to the city as the core of urban citizenship.

DOI:https://doi.org/10.4324/9780429262302
ISBN:978-0-429-26230-2
ISBN:978-0-367-20567-6
Subtitle (English):Volume 3: Figurations of conflict and resistance
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:London
Editor(s):Bryan S. Turner, Hannah Wolf, Gregor Fitzi, Jürgen Mackert
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/06/24
Page number:XI, 152
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften

