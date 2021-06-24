Urban complexity and urban change
- The chapter illustrates how cities can be understood from a system–theory perspective as complex social systems. It argues that the classical and linear intervention methods are often no (longer) suitable for the complex structure, temporal dynamics and multifaceted processuality of urban development. It offers a systemic and systems theory-inspired method as an alternative approach, which allows for extended possibilities that are more appropriate for dealing with urban development processes. The method was developed on the basis of practical experience and theoretical insights. The approach should demonstrate for local decision-makers potential areas of activity for organising urban changes through co-design.
Manfred Rolfes, Jan Lorenz Wilhelm
|978-0-429-26226-5
|978-0-367-20562-1
Urban Change and Citizenship in Times of Crisis
Co-irritation, co-evolution and co-design with the Potsdam lodestar approach
Routledge
London
|Article
|English
2020
|2020
|2021/06/24
21
135
155
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften