Urban complexity and urban change

  • The chapter illustrates how cities can be understood from a system–theory perspective as complex social systems. It argues that the classical and linear intervention methods are often no (longer) suitable for the complex structure, temporal dynamics and multifaceted processuality of urban development. It offers a systemic and systems theory-inspired method as an alternative approach, which allows for extended possibilities that are more appropriate for dealing with urban development processes. The method was developed on the basis of practical experience and theoretical insights. The approach should demonstrate for local decision-makers potential areas of activity for organising urban changes through co-design.

Author details:Manfred RolfesORCiDGND, Jan Lorenz WilhelmGND
ISBN:978-0-429-26226-5
ISBN:978-0-367-20562-1
Title of parent work (German):Urban Change and Citizenship in Times of Crisis
Subtitle (German):Co-irritation, co-evolution and co-design with the Potsdam lodestar approach
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/06/24
Page number:21
First page:135
Last Page:155
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften

