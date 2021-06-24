Schließen

The Social Power of Spillover Effects

  Economists are worried that the lack of property rights to natural capital goods jeopardizes the sustainability of the economic growth miracle that has existed since industrialization. This article questions their position. A vertical innovation model with a portfolio of technologies for abatement, adaptation, and general (Harrod-neutral) technology reveals that environmental damage spillovers have a comparable effect on research profits as technology spillovers so that the social costs of depleting public natural capital are internalized. As long as there is free access to information and technology, growth is sustainable and the allocation of research efforts among alternative technologies is socially optimal. While there still is a need to address externalities from monopolistic research markets, no environmental policy is necessary. These results suggest that environmental externalities may originate in restricted access to information and technology, demonstrating that (i) information has a similar effect as an environmental tax and (ii) knowledge and technology transfers have an impact comparable to that of subsidies for research in green technology.

Metadaten
Author details:Andri Brenner
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-511098
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51109
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Subtitle (English):Educating Against Environmental Externalities
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (35)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/24
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/06/24
Tag:endogenous growth; horizontal innovation; sustainability
Issue:35
Page number:60
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:O Economic Development, Technological Change, and Growth / O3 Technological Change; Research and Development / O30 General
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q55 Technological Innovation
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q56 Environment and Development; Environment and Trade; Sustainability; Environmental Accounting; Environmental Equity; Population Growth
O Economic Development, Technological Change, and Growth / O4 Economic Growth and Aggregate Productivity / O44 Environment and Growth
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

