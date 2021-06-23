Schließen

Power-to-gas based subsurface energy storage

  The Renewable energy power generation capacity has been rapidly increasing in China recently. Meanwhile, the contradiction between power supply and demand is becoming increasingly more prominent due to the intermittence of renewable energies. On the other hand, on the mitigation of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in China needs immediate attention. Power-to-Gas (PtG), a chemical energy storage technology, can convert surplus electricity into combustible gases. Subsurface energy storage can meet the requirements of long term storage with its large capacity. This paper provides a discussion of the entire PtG energy storage technology process and the current research progress. Based on the comparative study of different geological storage schemes for synthetic methane, their respective research progress and limitations are noted. In addition, a full investigation of the distribution and implementation of global PtG and CO2 capture and storage (CCS) demonstration projects is performed. Subsequently, the opportunities and challenges of the development of this technology in China are discussed based on techno-economic and ecological effects analysis. While PtG is expected to be a revolutionary technology that will replace traditional power systems, the main issues of site selection, energy efficiency and the economy still need to be adequately addressed. Additionally, based on the comprehensive discussion of the results of the analysis, power-to-gas and subsurface energy storage implementation strategies, as well as outlook in China are presented.

Metadaten
Author details:Jianli Ma, Qi LiORCiD, Michael KühnORCiD, Natalie Christine NakatenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rser.2018.08.056
ISSN:1364-0321
Title of parent work (English):Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews
Subtitle (German):a review
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/29
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/23
Tag:Carbon dioxide; Methane; Power-to-Gas; Renewable energy; Subsurface energy storage; Underground gas storage
Volume:97
Page number:19
First page:478
Last Page:496
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

