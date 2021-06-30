Starch Granules in Arabidopsis thaliana Mesophyll and Guard Cells Show Similar Morphology but Differences in Size and Number
- Transitory starch granules result from complex carbon turnover and display specific situations during starch synthesis and degradation. The fundamental mechanisms that specify starch granule characteristics, such as granule size, morphology, and the number per chloroplast, are largely unknown. However, transitory starch is found in the various cells of the leaves of Arabidopsis thaliana, but comparative analyses are lacking. Here, we adopted a fast method of laser confocal scanning microscopy to analyze the starch granules in a series of Arabidopsis mutants with altered starch metabolism. This allowed us to separately analyze the starch particles in the mesophyll and in guard cells. In all mutants, the guard cells were always found to contain more but smaller plastidial starch granules than mesophyll cells. The morphological properties of the starch granules, however, were indiscernible or identical in both types of leaf cells.
|Author details:
|Qingting Liu, Xiaoping Li, Joerg FettkeORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms22115666
|ISSN:
|1422-0067
|ISSN:
|1661-6596
|Title of parent work (German):
|International Journal of Molecular Sciences
|Publisher:
|Molecular Diversity Preservation International
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/04/06
|Completion year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2021/06/30
|Tag:
|Arabidopsis thaliana; LCSM; guard cell; mesophyll cell; starch granule initiation; starch granule number per chloroplast; starch granules; starch metabolism; starch morphology
|Volume:
|22
|Issue:
|11
|Page number:
|11
|Funding institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Funding number:
|PA 2021_044
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Grantor:
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1143