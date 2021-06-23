Schließen

Standardized Patients in Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy

  ObjectivesThe use of simulated and standardized patients (SP) is widely accepted in the medical field and, from there, is beginning to disseminate into clinical psychology and psychotherapy. The purpose of this study was therefore to systematically review barriers and facilitators that should be considered in the implementation of SP interventions specific to clinical psychology and psychotherapy.MethodsFollowing current guidelines, a scoping review was conducted. The literature search focused on the MEDLINE, PsycINFO and Web of Science databases, including Dissertation Abstracts International. After screening for titles and abstracts, full texts were screened independently and in duplicate according to our inclusion criteria. For data extraction, a pre-defined form was piloted and used. Units of meaning with respect to barriers and facilitators were extracted and categorized inductively using content-analysis techniques. From the results, a matrix of interconnections and a network graph were compiled.ResultsThe 41 included publications were mainly in the fields of psychiatry and mental health nursing, as well as in training and education. The detailed category system contrasts four supercategories, i.e., which organizational and economic aspects to consider, which persons to include as eligible SPs, how to develop adequate scenarios, and how to authentically and consistently portray mental health patients.ConclusionsPublications focused especially on the interrelation between authenticity and consistency of portrayals, on how to evoke empathy in learners, and on economic and training aspects. A variety of recommendations for implementing SP programs, from planning to training, monitoring, and debriefing, is provided, for example, ethical screening of and ongoing support for SPs.

Metadaten
Author details:Franziska KühneGND, Destina Sevde Ay, Mara Jasmin Otterbeck, Florian WeckGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s40596-018-0886-6
ISSN:1042-9670
ISSN:1545-7230
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29423828
Title of parent work (English):Academic psychiatry
Subtitle (English):a Scoping Review of Barriers and Facilitators for Implementation
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/23
Tag:Psychotherapy research; Simulated patients; Standardized patients; Systematic review
Volume:42
Issue:6
Page number:9
First page:773
Last Page:781
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 541

