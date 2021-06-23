Effects of Transcutaneous Vagus Nerve Stimulation (TVNS) on unpleasant picture processing and long-term memory
|Author details:
|Mathias WeymarORCiDGND, Carlos Ventura-BortORCiD, Janine WirknerORCiD, Julia WendtORCiDGND, Alfons HammORCiDGND
|ISSN:
|0048-5772
|ISSN:
|1469-8986
|Title of parent work (English):
|Psychophysiology : journal of the Society for Psychophysiological Research
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/06/23
|Volume:
|55
|Page number:
|1
|First page:
|S18
|Last Page:
|S18
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert