Schließen

N2 and P3 modulation in a modified go/nogo task

  • This study examined the relationships between the three phenotypic domains of the triarchic model of psychopathy —boldness, meanness, disinhibition— and electrophysiological indices of inhibitory control (NoGo-N2/NoGo-P3). EEG data from a 256-channel dense array were recorded while participants (135 un-dergraduates assessed via the Triarchic Psychopathy Measure) performed a Go/NoGo task with three types of stimuli (60% frequent-Go, 20% infrequent-Go, 20% infrequent-NoGo). N2 was defined as the mean amplitude between 240 ms and 340 ms after stimuli onset over fronto-central sensors on correct trials; P300 was defined as the mean amplitude between 350 ms and 550 ms after stimuli onset over centro-parietal sensors on correct trials. Multiple regression analyses using gender-corrected triarchic scores as predictors revealed that only Disinhibition scores significantly predicted reduced NoGo-N2 amplitudes (3.5% explained variance, beta weight = .23, p < .05) and reduced P3 amplitudesThis study examined the relationships between the three phenotypic domains of the triarchic model of psychopathy —boldness, meanness, disinhibition— and electrophysiological indices of inhibitory control (NoGo-N2/NoGo-P3). EEG data from a 256-channel dense array were recorded while participants (135 un-dergraduates assessed via the Triarchic Psychopathy Measure) performed a Go/NoGo task with three types of stimuli (60% frequent-Go, 20% infrequent-Go, 20% infrequent-NoGo). N2 was defined as the mean amplitude between 240 ms and 340 ms after stimuli onset over fronto-central sensors on correct trials; P300 was defined as the mean amplitude between 350 ms and 550 ms after stimuli onset over centro-parietal sensors on correct trials. Multiple regression analyses using gender-corrected triarchic scores as predictors revealed that only Disinhibition scores significantly predicted reduced NoGo-N2 amplitudes (3.5% explained variance, beta weight = .23, p < .05) and reduced P3 amplitudes for NoGo and infrequent-Go trials (3.1 and 3.2% explained variance, respectively, beta weights = -.21, ps < .05). Our results indicate that high disinhibition entails deviations in early conflict monitoring processes (reduced NoGo-N2), as well as in latter evaluative and updating processing stages of infrequent events (reduced NoGo-P3 and infrequent-Go-P3). The null contribution of meanness and boldness domains in these results suggests that N2 and P3 amplitudes in Go/NoGo tasks could be considered as neurobiological indices of the externalizing tendencies comprised in this personality disorder.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Pablo Ribes, Carlos Ventura-BortORCiD, Rosario Poy, Pilar Segarra, Sara Rodriguez, Victoria Branchadell, Javier MoltoORCiD
ISSN:0048-5772
ISSN:1469-8986
Title of parent work (English):Psychophysiology : journal of the Society for Psychophysiological Research
Subtitle (German):the role of disinhibition (Poster)
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/23
Tag:Inhibitory Control; N2/P3; Triarchic Model of Psychopathy
Volume:55
Page number:1
First page:S91
Last Page:S91
Funding institution:MINECO [PSI2015-66798-P, UJI-B2017-40]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo