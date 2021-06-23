N2 and P3 modulation in a modified go/nogo task

This study examined the relationships between the three phenotypic domains of the triarchic model of psychopathy —boldness, meanness, disinhibition— and electrophysiological indices of inhibitory control (NoGo-N2/NoGo-P3). EEG data from a 256-channel dense array were recorded while participants (135 un-dergraduates assessed via the Triarchic Psychopathy Measure) performed a Go/NoGo task with three types of stimuli (60% frequent-Go, 20% infrequent-Go, 20% infrequent-NoGo). N2 was defined as the mean amplitude between 240 ms and 340 ms after stimuli onset over fronto-central sensors on correct trials; P300 was defined as the mean amplitude between 350 ms and 550 ms after stimuli onset over centro-parietal sensors on correct trials. Multiple regression analyses using gender-corrected triarchic scores as predictors revealed that only Disinhibition scores significantly predicted reduced NoGo-N2 amplitudes (3.5% explained variance, beta weight = .23, p < .05) and reduced P3 amplitudes

This study examined the relationships between the three phenotypic domains of the triarchic model of psychopathy —boldness, meanness, disinhibition— and electrophysiological indices of inhibitory control (NoGo-N2/NoGo-P3). EEG data from a 256-channel dense array were recorded while participants (135 un-dergraduates assessed via the Triarchic Psychopathy Measure) performed a Go/NoGo task with three types of stimuli (60% frequent-Go, 20% infrequent-Go, 20% infrequent-NoGo). N2 was defined as the mean amplitude between 240 ms and 340 ms after stimuli onset over fronto-central sensors on correct trials; P300 was defined as the mean amplitude between 350 ms and 550 ms after stimuli onset over centro-parietal sensors on correct trials. Multiple regression analyses using gender-corrected triarchic scores as predictors revealed that only Disinhibition scores significantly predicted reduced NoGo-N2 amplitudes (3.5% explained variance, beta weight = .23, p < .05) and reduced P3 amplitudes for NoGo and infrequent-Go trials (3.1 and 3.2% explained variance, respectively, beta weights = -.21, ps < .05). Our results indicate that high disinhibition entails deviations in early conflict monitoring processes (reduced NoGo-N2), as well as in latter evaluative and updating processing stages of infrequent events (reduced NoGo-P3 and infrequent-Go-P3). The null contribution of meanness and boldness domains in these results suggests that N2 and P3 amplitudes in Go/NoGo tasks could be considered as neurobiological indices of the externalizing tendencies comprised in this personality disorder.

…