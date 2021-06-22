Synthesis of Well-Defined Dihydroxy Telechelics by (Co)polymerization of Morpholine-2,5-Diones Catalyzed by Sn(IV) Alkoxide
- Well-defined dihydroxy telechelic oligodepsipeptides (oDPs), which have a high application potential as building blocks for scaffold materials for tissue engineering applications or particulate carrier systems for drug delivery applications are synthesized by ring-opening polymerization (ROP) of morpholine-2,5-diones (MDs) catalyzed by 1,1,6,6-tetra-n-butyl-1,6-distanna-2,5,7,10-tetraoxacyclodecane (Sn(IV) alkoxide). In contrast to ROP catalyzed by Sn(Oct)(2), the usage of Sn(IV) alkoxide leads to oDPs, with less side products and well-defined end groups, which is crucial for potential pharmaceutical applications. A slightly faster reaction of the ROP catalyzed by Sn(IV) alkoxide compared to the ROP initiated by Sn(Oct)(2)/EG is found. Copolymerization of different MDs resulted in amorphous copolymers with T(g)s between 44 and 54 degrees C depending on the molar comonomer ratios in the range from 25% to 75%. Based on the well-defined telechelic character of the Sn(IV) alkoxide synthesized oDPs as determined by matrix-assisted laserWell-defined dihydroxy telechelic oligodepsipeptides (oDPs), which have a high application potential as building blocks for scaffold materials for tissue engineering applications or particulate carrier systems for drug delivery applications are synthesized by ring-opening polymerization (ROP) of morpholine-2,5-diones (MDs) catalyzed by 1,1,6,6-tetra-n-butyl-1,6-distanna-2,5,7,10-tetraoxacyclodecane (Sn(IV) alkoxide). In contrast to ROP catalyzed by Sn(Oct)(2), the usage of Sn(IV) alkoxide leads to oDPs, with less side products and well-defined end groups, which is crucial for potential pharmaceutical applications. A slightly faster reaction of the ROP catalyzed by Sn(IV) alkoxide compared to the ROP initiated by Sn(Oct)(2)/EG is found. Copolymerization of different MDs resulted in amorphous copolymers with T(g)s between 44 and 54 degrees C depending on the molar comonomer ratios in the range from 25% to 75%. Based on the well-defined telechelic character of the Sn(IV) alkoxide synthesized oDPs as determined by matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization time of flight measurements, they resemble interesting building blocks for subsequent postfunctionalization or multifunctional materials based on multiblock copolymer systems whereas the amorphous oDP-based copolymers are interesting building blocks for matrices of drug delivery systems.…
|Author details:
|Xingzhou PengORCiDGND, Marc BehlORCiDGND, Pengfei Zhang, Magdalena Mazurek-BudzynskaORCiD, Yakai FengORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/mabi.201800257
|ISSN:
|1616-5187
|ISSN:
|1616-5195
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30318738
|Title of parent work (English):
|Macromolecular bioscience
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/10/14
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/06/22
|Tag:
|Sn(IV) alkoxide; oligodepsipeptides; ring-opening polymerization; telechelics; tin(II) 2-ethylhexanoate
|Volume:
|18
|Issue:
|12
|Page number:
|11
|Funding institution:
|Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; Tianjin University-Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht Joint Laboratory for Biomaterials and Regenerative Medicine - German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) [0315496]; Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST)Ministry of Science and Technology, China [2013DFG52040]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) through the Collaborative Research Centre 1112 "Nanocarriers"; China Scholarship Council (CSC)China Scholarship Council [201206250098]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert