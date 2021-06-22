Synthesis of Well-Defined Dihydroxy Telechelics by (Co)polymerization of Morpholine-2,5-Diones Catalyzed by Sn(IV) Alkoxide

Well-defined dihydroxy telechelic oligodepsipeptides (oDPs), which have a high application potential as building blocks for scaffold materials for tissue engineering applications or particulate carrier systems for drug delivery applications are synthesized by ring-opening polymerization (ROP) of morpholine-2,5-diones (MDs) catalyzed by 1,1,6,6-tetra-n-butyl-1,6-distanna-2,5,7,10-tetraoxacyclodecane (Sn(IV) alkoxide). In contrast to ROP catalyzed by Sn(Oct)(2), the usage of Sn(IV) alkoxide leads to oDPs, with less side products and well-defined end groups, which is crucial for potential pharmaceutical applications. A slightly faster reaction of the ROP catalyzed by Sn(IV) alkoxide compared to the ROP initiated by Sn(Oct)(2)/EG is found. Copolymerization of different MDs resulted in amorphous copolymers with T(g)s between 44 and 54 degrees C depending on the molar comonomer ratios in the range from 25% to 75%. Based on the well-defined telechelic character of the Sn(IV) alkoxide synthesized oDPs as determined by matrix-assisted laser

Well-defined dihydroxy telechelic oligodepsipeptides (oDPs), which have a high application potential as building blocks for scaffold materials for tissue engineering applications or particulate carrier systems for drug delivery applications are synthesized by ring-opening polymerization (ROP) of morpholine-2,5-diones (MDs) catalyzed by 1,1,6,6-tetra-n-butyl-1,6-distanna-2,5,7,10-tetraoxacyclodecane (Sn(IV) alkoxide). In contrast to ROP catalyzed by Sn(Oct)(2), the usage of Sn(IV) alkoxide leads to oDPs, with less side products and well-defined end groups, which is crucial for potential pharmaceutical applications. A slightly faster reaction of the ROP catalyzed by Sn(IV) alkoxide compared to the ROP initiated by Sn(Oct)(2)/EG is found. Copolymerization of different MDs resulted in amorphous copolymers with T(g)s between 44 and 54 degrees C depending on the molar comonomer ratios in the range from 25% to 75%. Based on the well-defined telechelic character of the Sn(IV) alkoxide synthesized oDPs as determined by matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization time of flight measurements, they resemble interesting building blocks for subsequent postfunctionalization or multifunctional materials based on multiblock copolymer systems whereas the amorphous oDP-based copolymers are interesting building blocks for matrices of drug delivery systems.

