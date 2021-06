Concerning standardization of laboratory animal husbandry, only exiguous changes of habitat can potentially influence animal physiology or results of behavioral tests. Routinely, mice chow is dyed when different types of diets are dispensed. Given the fact that the dye itself has no effects on food odor or flavor, we wanted to test the hypothesis that the color of chow has an impact on food uptake in mice. Twelve-week-old male mice of different strains (C57BL/6J, DBA/2J, C3H/HeJ, BALB/cJ; n = 12/strain) were single-housed in PhenoMaster (R) cages. After acclimatization standard mice chow in different colors was administered. Food intake was monitored as a two-alternative choice test of different color combinations. All animals had an average food intake of 3 g/d and no preferences were observed when a combination of identically colored food was offered. Preference tests yielded significant aversion to blue food and significant attraction to yellow and green food in C57BL/6 and DBA/2J mice. In C3H/HeJ and BALB/cJ mice no color-related

Concerning standardization of laboratory animal husbandry, only exiguous changes of habitat can potentially influence animal physiology or results of behavioral tests. Routinely, mice chow is dyed when different types of diets are dispensed. Given the fact that the dye itself has no effects on food odor or flavor, we wanted to test the hypothesis that the color of chow has an impact on food uptake in mice. Twelve-week-old male mice of different strains (C57BL/6J, DBA/2J, C3H/HeJ, BALB/cJ; n = 12/strain) were single-housed in PhenoMaster (R) cages. After acclimatization standard mice chow in different colors was administered. Food intake was monitored as a two-alternative choice test of different color combinations. All animals had an average food intake of 3 g/d and no preferences were observed when a combination of identically colored food was offered. Preference tests yielded significant aversion to blue food and significant attraction to yellow and green food in C57BL/6 and DBA/2J mice. In C3H/HeJ and BALB/cJ mice no color-related pattern occurred. Selected mice strains have known differences concerning functionality of their visual sense. C57BL/6 and DBA/2 mice are considered to be normal sighted at testing age, BALB/c is representative for albino strains and C3H mice carry mutations resulting in retinal alterations. Results suggesting that normal-sighted mice would be selective concerning food color when given the choice. Nevertheless, this does not influence overall quantity of food intake when animals were provided solely with food colored with a single dye. Moreover, visually impaired mice showed no color-related food preferences.

