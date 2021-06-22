Schließen

Objects of Unknown Categories

  • Zero-shot learning in Language & Vision is the task of correctly labelling (or naming) objects of novel categories. Another strand of work in L&V aims at pragmatically informative rather than "correct" object descriptions, e.g. in reference games. We combine these lines of research and model zero-shot reference games, where a speaker needs to successfully refer to a novel object in an image. Inspired by models of "rational speech acts", we extend a neural generator to become a pragmatic speaker reasoning about uncertain object categories. As a result of this reasoning, the generator produces fewer nouns and names of distractor categories as compared to a literal speaker. We show that this conversational strategy for dealing with novel objects often improves communicative success, in terms of resolution accuracy of an automatic listener.

Metadaten
Author details:Sina ZarriessGND, David SchlangenORCiDGND
ISBN:978-1-950737-48-2
Title of parent work (English):The 57th Annual Meeting of the Association for Computational Linguistics
Publisher:Association for Computational Linguistics
Place of publishing:Stroudsburg
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/22
Page number:6
First page:654
Last Page:659
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache

