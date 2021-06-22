Schließen

Relaxation processes and structural transitions in poly(vinylidene fluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) relaxor-ferroelectric terpolymers as seen in dielectric spectroscopy

  • Dielectric relaxation processes and structural transitions in Poly(vinylidenefluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE-CFE)) terpolymer films with two different monomer compositions were investigated in comparison with Poly(vinylidenefluoride-trifluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE)) copolymer films as reference material. Differential Scanning Calorimetry was employed to assess annealing effects on phase transitions and crystalline structure, while relaxation processes were investigated by means of Dielectric Relaxation Spectroscopy, the results of which indicate the existence of two separate dispersion regions, denoted as processes A and B, respectively. Process A appears at a certain temperature independent of frequency, but is strongly influenced by the crystallisation temperature and the CFE content, while peak B shows typical features of a relaxation process and is less influenced by crystallisation temperature and CFE content. Furthermore, peak B is related to the glass transition which is more pronounced in theDielectric relaxation processes and structural transitions in Poly(vinylidenefluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE-CFE)) terpolymer films with two different monomer compositions were investigated in comparison with Poly(vinylidenefluoride-trifluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE)) copolymer films as reference material. Differential Scanning Calorimetry was employed to assess annealing effects on phase transitions and crystalline structure, while relaxation processes were investigated by means of Dielectric Relaxation Spectroscopy, the results of which indicate the existence of two separate dispersion regions, denoted as processes A and B, respectively. Process A appears at a certain temperature independent of frequency, but is strongly influenced by the crystallisation temperature and the CFE content, while peak B shows typical features of a relaxation process and is less influenced by crystallisation temperature and CFE content. Furthermore, peak B is related to the glass transition which is more pronounced in the terpolymer than in P(VDF-TrFE). A closer analysis indicates that the addition of CFE and thermal annealing gradually shift the ferro-to-paraelectric transition in P(VDF-TrFE) to lower temperatures, while the phase transition is transformed more and more into a relaxation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thulasinath Raman VenkatesanORCiD, Anna A. GulyakovaORCiD, Peter FrübingORCiD, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/TDEI.2018.007440
ISSN:1070-9878
ISSN:1558-4135
Title of parent work (English):IEEE transactions on dielectrics and electrical insulation
Publisher:Institut of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Place of publishing:Piscataway
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/12/05
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/06/22
Tag:Curie transition; P(VDF-TrFE-CFE) terpolymer; dielectric relaxation spectroscopy; differential scanning calorimetry; relaxor-ferroelectric polymer
Volume:25
Issue:6
Page number:7
First page:2229
Last Page:2235
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo