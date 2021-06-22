Spectral Analysis of Binary Pre-white Dwarf Systems

Nicolle L. Finch, I. P. Braker, Nicole Reindl, Martin A. Barstow, Sarah L. Casewell, M. Burleigh, Thomas Kupfer, D. Kilkenny, Stephan Alfred Geier, Veronika Schaffenroth, Marcelo Miguel Bertolami Miller, Stefan Taubenberger, Joseph Freudenthal
- Short period double degenerate white dwarf (WD) binaries with periods of less than similar to 1 day are considered to be one of the likely progenitors of type Ia supernovae. These binaries have undergone a period of common envelope evolution. If the core ignites helium before the envelope is ejected, then a hot subdwarf remains prior to contracting into a WD. Here we present a comparison of two very rare systems that contain two hot subdwarfs in short period orbits. We provide a quantitative spectroscopic analysis of the systems using synthetic spectra from state-of-the-art non-LTE models to constrain the atmospheric parameters of the stars. We also use these models to determine the radial velocities, and thus calculate dynamical masses for the stars in each system.