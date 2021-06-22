Schließen

3D Monte Carlo Radiative Transfer in Inhomogeneous Massive Star Winds

  • Already for decades it has been known that the winds of massive stars are inhomogeneous (i.e. clumped). To properly model observed spectra of massive star winds it is necessary to incorporate the 3-D nature of clumping into radiative transfer calculations. In this paper we present our full 3-D Monte Carlo radiative transfer code for inhomogeneous expanding stellar winds. We use a set of parameters to describe dense as well as the rarefied wind components. At the same time, we account for non-monotonic velocity fields. We show how the 3-D density and velocity wind inhomogeneities strongly affect the resonance line formation. We also show how wind clumping can solve the discrepancy between P v and H alpha mass-loss rate diagnostics.

