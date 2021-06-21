Schließen

The Quasi-WR Star HD 45166 Revisited

  • We studied the wind of the quasi Wolf-Rayet (qWR) star HD 45166. As a first step we modeled the observed UV spectra of this star by means of the state-of-the-art Potsdam Wolf-Rayet (PoWR) atmosphere code. We inferred the wind parameters and compared them with previous findings.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Barbora Dolezalova, Brankica Kubatova, Jiri KubatORCiD, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND
ISBN:978-1-58381-925-8
ISSN:1050-3390
Title of parent work (English):Radiative signatures from the cosmos
Publisher:Astronomical soc pacific
Place of publishing:San Fransisco
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/21
Volume:519
Page number:4
First page:197
Last Page:200
Funding institution:GA CR grant [16-01116S]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo