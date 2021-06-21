Schließen

On the human uniqueness of the temporal reasoning system

  • A central claim by Hoerl & McCormack is that the temporal reasoning system is uniquely human. But why exactly? This commentary evaluates two possible options to justify the thesis that temporal reasoning is uniquely human, one based on considerations regarding agency and the other based on language. The commentary raises problems for both of these options.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Carlos MontemayorORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S0140525X19000335
ISSN:0140-525X
ISSN:1469-1825
Title of parent work (English):Behavioral and brain sciences : an international journal of current research and theory with open peer commentary
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Completion year:2019
Release date:2021/06/21
Volume:42
Page number:69
Funding institution:UK Arts and Humanities Research Council
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo